President Donald Trump Announces Super Bowl Pick Between Patriots and Seahawks, Sends Message to Robert Kraft

Donald Trump won’t be at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, when the Seattle Seahawks face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl on February 8. Still, with the big night just less than a couple of weeks away, the President has already made his preference clear. Trump is backing Robert Kraft’s Patriots to lift their seventh Lombardi Trophy.

“Bob Kraft is a friend of mine, and I’ve watched that team, and you’ve got to hand it to him,” Trump said. “He had the great team. Now he’s got the great team again. They made a fantastic draft, picked the quarterback, it’s great. But it’s going to be a tremendous game. I hope it’s going to be a tremendous game.”

New England punched its ticket to the Super Bowl under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel and second-year quarterback Drake Maye, edging the Denver Broncos 10–7 in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. On the NFC side, the Seahawks booked their trip to Santa Clara after knocking off division rival Los Angeles Rams in the conference title game.

The matchup also serves as a rematch of the 2014 season Super Bowl. While many would like to see Sam Darnold flip the script this time in Seattle’s favor, Trump is rooting for history to repeat itself, with the Patriots coming out on top once again. Even so, despite regularly attending high-profile sporting events from UFC matches to the US Open, Trump won’t be in attendance for Super Bowl 60.

Speaking with the New York Post, Trump explained that distance played a major role in his decision. “It’s just too far away. I would. I’ve gotten great hands for the Super Bowl, they like me,” the President said in an interview with the New York Post last week. “I would go if, you know, it was a little bit shorter.”

Trump did attend last year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The President travelled from Palm Beach to New Orleans for the game at Caesars Superdome. This time, though, the logistics appear less appealing. A direct flight from Washington, D.C., to San Jose runs more than six hours, not including additional travel time. And that, more than anything, explains why, even while openly rooting for Robert Kraft’s Patriots, Trump will be watching Super Bowl 60 from afar rather than from a box seat at Levi’s Stadium.