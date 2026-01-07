President Donald Trump Sends Public Message to 31 NFL Teams on John Harbaugh After Ravens Firing

John Harbaugh is the winningest head coach in Baltimore Ravens history. But that résumé didn’t save him. Just days after the regular-season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore decided to move on, ending Harbaugh’s 18-year run and closing the book on one of the longest tenures by a head coach in the modern NFL.

And while Harbaugh wasn’t the only coach fired this cycle, one thing is clear: He won’t be short on options if he chooses to coach again. After all, the Ravens’ decision was significant enough to spark reaction well beyond the football world, with Donald Trump publicly urging NFL teams to act quickly.

The president penned down a simple yet powerful message in all capitals, writing, “HIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, FAST. HE, AND HIS BROTHER, ARE TOTAL WINNERS!!!! President DJT.”

The endorsement didn’t come out of nowhere. Over the summer, Harbaugh and his family (including his brother, Jim Harbaugh, now leading the Los Angeles Chargers) visited Trump at the White House. Following that meeting, Jim Harbaugh spoke publicly about the experience and the impression it left on his family.

“There’s a lot of gratitude there to be invited to the White House to meet the president with my family, my mom and dad,” the Chargers’ HC said. “President Trump was just great to my mom and dad. That meant so much. My brother John; his daughter Allison; my two daughters, Addie and Katie; and my sister Joanie; and my niece Ainsley. So, there’s nine of us, and it was great.”

Fast forward to now, and with John Harbaugh suddenly out in Baltimore, that support has resurfaced. And strictly from a football standpoint, it’s easy to see why. Over 18 seasons, Harbaugh led the Ravens to six AFC North titles, four AFC Championship Game appearances, and a Super Bowl win.

Still, the ending was abrupt. Baltimore entered the regular-season finale against Pittsburgh with everything on the line. Win the game. Win the division. Secure a playoff berth. Instead, the Ravens lost 26–24 after rookie kicker Tyler Loop missed a walk-off field goal, dropping the team to 8–9 and ending their season.

The loss marked Baltimore’s first missed postseason since 2021 and just the third losing season under Harbaugh. Even so, it’s unlikely to signal the end of his NFL career. In fact, multiple teams reportedly reached out to Harbaugh about head coaching opportunities within hours…minutes, to be precise, of the Ravens making their decision.

Seven NFL teams have reached out to John Harbaugh for the HC job

“Throughout what I firmly believe is a Hall of Fame coaching career, John has delivered a Super Bowl championship to Baltimore and served as a steadfast pillar of humility and leadership,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “He and his family have deeply embedded themselves in this community. For these profound contributions, on and off the field, we should all be forever grateful.”

And after that went down, it didn’t take long for the rest of the league to respond. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, within the first 45 minutes of John Harbaugh being fired, his agent, Bryan Harlan, received calls from seven NFL teams expressing interest. That number is notable because there are currently only seven teams with head coaching vacancies.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Sep 7, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh during warm up prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGregoryxFisherx _GJF1762

We’re talking about the New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders, and, somewhat awkwardly, the Ravens themselves. That means at least one team that already has a head coach under contract reached out about Harbaugh’s availability.

While the identity of that team remains unclear, the takeaway is simple: Harbaugh’s market is strong heading into 2026. In fact, the Ravens’ decision was significant enough that it forced the Giants to make immediate adjustments to their first round of scheduled interviews. Schefter also reported that Harbaugh is expected to emerge as a leading candidate for the Big Blue job. Now, it’s just a matter of where a Hall of Fame-caliber coach lands, assuming Harbaugh decides to coach again in 2026.