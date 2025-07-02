Puka Nacua’s Pregnant GF Hallie Breaks Silence With Cryptic Message Amid Paternity Test Controversy

They stepped into the holiday spotlight on Mother’s Day, Hallie Aiono dropping what felt like a quiet bombshell: not only were they expecting, but it’s a boy. Her Instagram caption—”You were something we always dreamt of… I wasn’t planning for this now, but I know your timing is divine“—hit different, turning what looked like a soft celebration into a full-blown life milestone. Suddenly, fans saw a deeper, more personal side of Puka Nacua beyond his NFL fame.

Fast forward to now, and what began as a heartfelt social media post suddenly took an unexpected turn. And all of a sudden, it seems like the couple’s relationship has hit a major snag. A little over a month after sharing their pregnancy news, Hallie filed a petition in Los Angeles County court on June 16. She’s now asking the court to order the Rams‘ wide receiver to take a paternity test and legally confirm that the baby is Nacua’s.

As things unfolded and came to light, Hallie took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cryptic story. Not a message, but the song “Higher” from Rihanna. And if you zoom in on the lyrics—”This whiskey got me feeling pretty. So pardon if I’m impolite. I just really need your with me. I’m sorry a ’bout the other night. And I know I could be more creative and come up with poetic lines. But I’m turned up upstairs and I love you is the only thing that’s in my mind…”—It seems like the couple is no longer together.

The couple has been sharing their moments together on their social media handles ever since they’ve been together. However, when Hallie reached her 19th week of pregnancy, she took legal steps to formally establish paternity through the court system. For Nacua, on the other hand, the pregnancy news wove itself into the wideout’s bigger narrative: a star athlete with retirement aspirations tied to family goals.

“I’m 23 right now, I’m going into Year Three – it wouldn’t even be 10 years. It’d be maybe seven or eight,” Nacua admitted his retirement plans. And get this, the third-year wideout never shied away from hinting that “I want to have at least a starting five. I came from a big family so I need five boys, for sure.” However, Hallie Aiono is now seeking joint legal custody of the child with Puka Nacua.

Puka Nacua to have joint legal custody of his kid

The 24-year-old wideout has been in a relationship with Hallie since 2021, when the couple were at Brigham Young University. While the couple hasn’t officially confirmed but the way things are shaping up, it’s safe to say that Puka Nacua and Hallie have already parted their ways while expecting their first child together—a baby boy.

But the couple grabbed the spotlight when Hallie filed a petition for Nacua’s paternity test. Besides, she reportedly asked the 24-year-old wide receiver to cover “reasonable expenses” of the birth of the child, including the legal fees. It’s still unclear exactly why Hallie decided to file the petition. However, TMZ reported that she’s seeking joint custody of the child.

As for Nacua, well, he would only have visitation rights. When asked for a statement, Nacua’s agents told TMZ simply, “We don’t have a comment on the situation.” The wideout is entering the third season of his career with the Rams, following a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) sprain in the last season. He has already made it to the Pro Bowl during his rookie season, when he set the NFL rookie record with nearly 1,500 yards.

As for the last season, the WR had 79 catches for 990 yards and 3 TDs in just 11 games. Only time will tell how this personal chapter will unfold for Nacua as he balances fatherhood questions with the demands of an NFL career already under the microscope.