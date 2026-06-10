Raiders’ Fernando Mendoza Makes Bold Business Move That Could Spark Legal Clash With Disney Over Star Wars Trademark

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ schedule release video was meant to be a fun and light-hearted sketch featuring quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza. And for a while, it delivered exactly that, especially after Mendoza was given the nickname “The Nandolorian.” But fast forward to now, and that very term could end up sparking a legal clash for Mendoza.

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Per attorney Josh Gerben, Mendoza filed a trademark application for the term “Nandolorian” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Monday. However, Mendoza’s latest business move could spark a legal fight with Disney and Lucasfilm, considering they have spent years building and protecting the term “Mandalorian,” which is a part of the Star Wars universe.

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As things stand, Mendoza’s filing remains pending with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. And while federal trademark laws do allow parody, Disney and Lucasfilm may not allow the Raiders’ rookie quarterback to register the trademark, as they hold 16 trademarks for the Mandalorian. For now, fans and teammates can still refer to Mendoza as the Nandolorian. However, turning the term into a commercial brand could prove difficult for the Indiana Hoosiers product.

It all started when the Raiders released a Step Brothers-inspired video as part of the team’s schedule release for the 2026 season. In the clip, Cousins insisted that Mendoza call him “Kirko Chainz” while Mendoza suggested that he should be referred to as the “Nandolorian.”

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The video gained traction immediately, as Mendoza got his nickname even before taking a professional football snap. Disney, meanwhile, responded quickly, as it gifted Mendoza a No. 15 jersey with “The Nandolorian” written on it ahead of the release of “The Mandalorian and Grogu.”

“I love this,” Mendoza said after receiving the gift.

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Imago Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with jersey with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Besides, Mendoza’s interest in trademarking his unofficial nickname also aligns with his love for the Star Wars universe and the Raiders’ association with “Death Star” imagery and space-themed branding. In a hypothetical scenario, if Mendoza’s application gets approved, he could use it for his clothing brand while preventing others from using the term for profit.

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At the same time, though, if Disney and Lucasfilm decide to push back against Mendoza, it could set the stage for a difficult legal battle. Amid all this, one thing remains clear: the modern NFL players have become aware of taking ownership of their intellectual properties, as Mendoza is not the only young quarterback to file for a trademark and make headlines lately.

Caleb Williams’ decision to trademark “Iceman” generates headlines

While the fans embraced Fernando Mendoza’s nickname even before he played a professional snap in the NFL, the Chicago Bears’ quarterback, Caleb Williams, earned his nickname “Iceman” after his impressive performance during the 2025 season. The nickname is a subtle nod to Williams’ calm demeanor during the pressurized situations when he’s on the field.

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As that happened, Williams filed for multiple trademark protections for his unofficial nickname “Iceman” in March, as per the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. According to ESPN, Williams has filed for four applications to protect the term “Iceman,” covering both the term itself and a new logo.

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Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk added another layer to it when he reported that the third-year quarterback is looking to use the term for eyewear, sunglasses, downloadable posters, computer software featuring digital trading cards, water, sports, plastic bottles, and more.

But at the same time, Williams’ decision to trademark Iceman grabbed headlines when Canadian rapper Drake released three albums, including one titled “ICEMAN.” Things escalated when Drake shared some of his pictures in the Green Bay Packers gear. As that went down, many thought that Drake was taking a dig at Williams, considering the Bears’ long-term rivalry with the Packers. But the quarterback eventually pushed back against it.

“At first, I thought he was taking a shot at me at first, honestly, and then after that, we figured out that it wasn’t about us or anything else. It was connected to somebody else, so all love, all love,” he said.

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Another controversy that came from the trademark application is pushback from NBA legend George Gervin. The former San Antonio Spurs player was famously known as “The Iceman” for his ability to score baskets.

“I’ve been the Iceman for 40-something years,” Gervin said. “I never thought anybody would try to trademark it. He kind of knocked me out the box.”

That said, just like Fernando Mendoza, Williams’ application is also pending and might take approximately a year to get approval. As for Mendoza, he might have to face some legal fight before his application gets approved.