Raiders’ Maxx Crosby Declares His WNBA GOAT After Partnering With Las Vegas Aces Star

Las Vegas will be home to two of the marquee athletes this week for a special evening of food, fun, and giving back. We’re talking about the Las Vegas Raiders‘ edge rusher, Maxx Crosby, and three-time WNBA champion of the Las Vegas Aces, A’ja Wilson. And now, a day before the event, Crosby has shared a special message for the WNBA star.

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“🐐 @_ajawilson22,” Crosby wrote on his X account ahead of the charity event and tagged Wilson on it. Crosby’s declaration came as a reply to the Maxx Crosby Foundation’s X post, where the account shared pictures of Crosby and Wilson ahead of Friday’s “An Evening with Maxx Crosby” event.

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The event will be hosted at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and marks its third anniversary since the inauguration. Crosby and his wife, Rachel Crosby, host the event under the Maxx Crosby Foundation.

The foundation supports teen substance abuse intervention, youth health and wellness, animal rescue, animal abuse prevention, and community initiatives in Las Vegas and beyond. As for Wilson, she’ll be honored during the third annual charity event on Friday, June 26. So, it won’t be unfair to say that the Allegiant Stadium will be hosting the two icons of Las Vegas this week.

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Wilson has been a cornerstone of the Aces ever since being selected first overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft. A four-time MVP, she has played a pivotal role in the Aces winning three WNBA championships over the past four seasons. On top of that, she’s also a two-time WNBA Finals MVP and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. So, when the Aces signed her to a contract extension earlier this year, the decision came as little surprise.

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“A’ja is truly one of one, who has led this franchise to where it is today,” the Aces’ president and GM Nikki Fargas said. “Not only has she catapulted into the history books and surpassed almost every record in existence, but she does so with the utmost confidence, authenticity and grace. We look forward to continuing to see her thrive in an Aces uniform.”

Crosby, meanwhile, has always been vocal about Wilson’s success in the WNBA. A couple of years back, when she became the all-time leading scorer in the franchise history with 4,301 points, Crosby didn’t shy away from calling her “incredible.”

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“She’s incredible. She’s my favorite player, but just seeing what she does is incredible. You know, she’s averaging like 27 this year, coming off back-to-back MVPs. I believe she’s incredible. Huge fan. We’re friends. I enjoy staying connected with her and just seeing how she does it because she’s the best at what she does. So yeah, I’m always rooting for A’ja, and she’s got me in her corner for sure,” Crosby said.

And now, both the stars will share the stage during “An Evening With Maxx Crosby” this Friday. That said, Wilson is currently in the middle of the 2026 season, averaging 25.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game through 17 regular-season contests. As for the Raiders and Crosby, the franchise enters the 2026 season with an improved roster, while Crosby is coming off a polarizing offseason and is expected to return to the field for Las Vegas this year.