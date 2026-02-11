Maxx Crosby Details What He Wants After Making Stance Clear to Tom Brady on Raiders Exit

With Klint Kubiak now introduced as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, he officially begins what looks like a transitional phase in Vegas. But there’s an immediate complication. Rumors and speculation suggest the veteran edge rusher, Maxx Crosby, could be eyeing an exit this season. There’s little doubt Kubiak would want Crosby back on the roster. However, keeping him may require meeting the expectations Crosby has subtly laid out. Speaking to Jim Gray on Let’s Go!, Crosby said:

“I have a lot of goals, but I do want to win. That’s all that matters ultimately. But I want to be in a place that where mentally I am 100 percent myself. I just want to focus on football. That’s truly what I want.”

Winning, however, has been scarce in Vegas during Crosby’s tenure. Since the Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the franchise has gone 46–71 in the regular season, reaching the postseason just once. Individually, Crosby has done his part. Think of five consecutive Pro Bowl selections and 69.5 career sacks.

But the team trajectory hasn’t matched his production, and 2025 added another layer of frustration. The Raiders finished 3-14 in the regular season, and Crosby recorded 73 total tackles, 10 sacks, 28 tackles for loss, six pass defenses, one interception, and two forced fumbles across 15 games. Yet despite that output, the team shut him down for the final two weeks due to a lingering knee injury.

Crosby reportedly disagreed with the decision and even left the team facility in frustration, wanting to finish what he started. Now, combine a nagging knee issue, an abrupt end to the season, and public frustration, and the trade speculation feels inevitable. Crosby has not formally requested a trade, but his comments about wanting to win and finding the right mental space naturally fuel the conversation.

If 2025 didn’t feel aligned with those goals, it’s understandable why 2026 might prompt reflection. That’s where Kubiak enters the picture. Fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks, Kubiak arrives in Vegas tasked with steering the franchise forward. At his introductory press conference, he made it clear that Crosby is central to those plans:

“I got to drink a cup of coffee with Maxx this morning. Loved talking ball with him, and I look forward to continuing those conversations. He was the first one here this morning working out, so that fired me up. Yeah, we want him to be a part of our success going forward. There’s no doubt about that. He’s one of the best players in the NFL, so that’s a no-brainer to get to work with Maxx and see him continue to have success with this organization.”

On the surface, both sides appear aligned: They want success in Vegas. But alignment in words doesn’t guarantee alignment in direction. Until the Raiders prove they can consistently contend, the uncertainty around Crosby’s future will remain. And while nothing is official, reports suggest the 28-year-old may already be preparing for a departure from Vegas.

Tom Brady probably knows about Maxx Crosby’s desire to leave Vegas

Trade rumors surrounding elite pass rushers haven’t exactly been rare over the past few years. What makes them compelling is whether they actually materialize. In one case, they did, when the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons just before the season started in 2025. Fast forward to now, and Maxx Crosby finds himself at the center of similar speculation.

Crosby hasn’t formally requested a trade. Still, reports indicate the 28-year-old has spoken with the Raiders’ minority owner, Tom Brady. According to longtime NFL reporter Jason La Canfora, Crosby told Brady he will not play for the Raiders again. An NFL executive reportedly interested in acquiring him echoed that sentiment:

“He told Tom Brady he will never play for the Raiders again,” while adding, “That’s a fact. He told them he’ll retire before he ever plays for them again. But I’m not sure they’re actually going to trade him. Myles Garrett said the same thing last year, and we know how that ended up.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles Dec 14, 2025 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 runs onto the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBillxStreicherx 20251214_hmb_sq4_033

Context matters. Myles Garrett was pushing for a contract extension at the time. Once he received one, he remained in Cleveland. Crosby, however, is under contract through 2029, meaning money alone may not dictate the outcome if trade talks escalate. That naturally raises the question: what would a Crosby deal cost? The Cowboys received two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark for Parsons.

Vegas would likely seek a comparable haul. But ultimately, everything hinges on how Crosby’s situation unfolds. For now, the possibility of a trade feels heavier than a quiet return. Whether Kubiak convinces him to stay or Crosby ultimately moves on will dominate headlines in the weeks ahead.