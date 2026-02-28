Maxx Crosby Shares Critical Injury Update as Raiders Set Timeline for DE’s Future—Report

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Jul 26, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby 98 speaks during a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Las Vegas Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xCandicexWardx 20230726_hmb_wb4_161

When you post the league’s worst record, the NFL rewards you with the offseason spotlight. This year, that spotlight belongs squarely to the Las Vegas Raiders. And it’s not just about the No. 1 overall pick. It’s about the unresolved future of defensive cornerstone Maxx Crosby. One thing, however, that is certain is that wherever Crosby lines up in 2026, he’ll open the 2026 season fully healthy.

“Two weeks out, no crunches anymore. We’re walking, we’re moving. Shoutout to Drew, shoutout to Jocelyn, shoutout to Morgan, shoutout to Dr. Neil. We’re rolling and cooking. I’m still a shoot,” Crosby said in a clip shared via his ‘X’ handle, as he hits a shot from the free-throw line.

Crosby wasn’t sprinting or pushing full speed in the video. But the 28-year-old defensive end showed no limp and no visible discomfort. Given the uncertainty surrounding his future in Vegas and the constant trade speculation, that alone is a significant relief for Raider Nation.

Crosby initially injured his left knee in mid-October against the Kansas City Chiefs. True to form, he didn’t shut it down. He played through the pain for 15 games.

Eventually, with his long-term health in mind and with the franchise staring at the inside track to the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders held him out for the final two weeks of the season.

Even at less than 100 percent, Crosby remained disruptive. He closed the 2025 campaign with 10.0 sacks, 73 total tackles, and 28 tackles for loss. On a team that stumbled to a 3–14 record, he was still the emotional and schematic anchor of the defense.

In the first week of the new year, Crosby underwent successful meniscus surgery. Shortly after, he addressed fans on Instagram.

“Great Risk = Great Reward…. Got Work To Do. Reset & Reload… Year 8 Will Be The Greatest Year Yet,” he shared while sharing a picture of himself from the hospital, lying on the bed, flexing and expressing the optimism that clearly said that he’s coming back for another strong season.

So the debate isn’t about his health anymore. It’s about geography. The current Raiders regime has consistently stated it wants Crosby in silver and black in 2026. Still, the trade rumors haven’t faded. And until there’s clarity, the spotlight isn’t going anywhere.

The NFL reporter suggests a Maxx Crosby trade is imminent

Maxx Crosby’s trade speculation ignited the moment the Raiders shut him down for the final two regular-season games. The 28-year-old clearly wanted to finish what he started, but the organization prioritized long-term health over short-term grit.

Once Crosby walked away frustrated, the chatter felt inevitable. Now, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero believes the timeline could accelerate. Even if it hinges on Crosby’s knee rehab, he suggests a deal could materialize within the next 7–10 days.

“Is there a world where Maxx Crosby gets traded in the next 7 to 10 days? I believe there is,” Pelissero noted. “We’re not there yet, in terms of a deal actually getting done. But almost every player in the NFL has a price. … I do believe that there is a possibility of Maxx Crosby being traded sometime between now and the start of the league year (March 11).”

At this point, a Crosby trade almost feels more realistic than Vegas landing Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick. The logic goes beyond frustration over being shut down. Crosby is one of the league’s premier edge rushers. What he hasn’t had in Vegas is sustained winning.

The Raiders are rebuilding; Crosby is in his prime and wants to compete now. That tension naturally leads to the next question: if a deal happens, what does the compensation look like?

If Vegas moves Crosby, the team absorbs a $5.1 million dead-cap hit but clears roughly $30.69 million in cap space, per OverTheCap.com, while likely adding significant draft capital. From a roster-construction standpoint, that flexibility matters. For Crosby, it could mean landing in a situation built to win immediately. As Pelissero added:

“I would say it is fair to assume that the Raiders are getting many calls about Maxx Crosby. … The Raiders don’t need to make calls. They will get calls on Maxx Crosby.”

So the real question isn’t whether there’s interest. It’s timing. Does a move happen before the league year opens, after it begins, or not at all? That clarity should come soon.