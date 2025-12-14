Raiders Announcer Blames Coaching as Pete Carroll Gets Angry on Locker Room ‘Quitting’ After Eagles Shutout

The Las Vegas Raiders made some unwanted history on Sunday, becoming the first team to be shut out twice in a single season since the 2000 Cleveland Browns after a 31–0 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. And it wasn’t just one thing that went wrong. The issues showed up on both sides of the ball, from the offense’s inability to get anything going to a defense that couldn’t slow Philly down. That’s exactly why Raiders legend Kirk Morrison didn’t hold back, calling out the coaching staff and stressing that great improvement has to come this offseason.

“I think right now, if you’re the Raiders, that’s the way this team in the offseason is: how do I bolster my offensive line? How do I bolster my defensive front? Aim be more efficient on the offensive side when it comes to the offensive coordinator, which we know we have an interim, not a full-time offensive coordinator. So, watching today, that’s what I felt. Offensive and defensive lines, that’s something that the Raiders are going to have to work on in the offseason.”

