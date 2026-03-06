Raiders Reject Cowboys’ Offer for Maxx Crosby Trade as Jerry Jones Sets Eyes on Alternative, Claims Insider

Maxx Crosby reportedly wants a way out of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders, if they decide to move the 28-year-old edge rusher, are expected to demand two first-round picks in return. The Dallas Cowboys happen to hold two first-round selections in the 2026 draft. Does that mean Jerry Jones is willing to give both of them up for Crosby? Absolutely not. In fact, that very stance appears to be why the Raiders rejected Dallas’ latest offer.

According to reports shared by Joe Rodriguez, the Cowboys proposed a deal that included the No. 12 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft along with offensive tackle Tyler Guyton in exchange for Crosby. The Raiders, however, quickly turned it down, believing the package didn’t come close to matching the value they’re seeking.

The news surfaced a day after the Cowboys reportedly backed out, believing other teams were prepared to include multiple first-round picks. And while Jane Slater reported that Dallas isn’t willing to give up two first-round selections for Crosby, the Cowboys’ interest in the star edge rusher isn’t exactly surprising.

The Cowboys are currently searching for a reliable edge rusher in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker’s defense, especially after the team traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. Still, there’s a clear reason Jones isn’t eager to include both first-round picks in a potential Crosby deal.

Before diving into Dallas’ hesitation, it’s worth understanding the Raiders’ side of the situation. Crosby has reportedly been frustrated with the organization ever since the team shut him down for the final two games of the 2025 season.

At the same time, an elite pass rusher in his prime hasn’t experienced much team success in Las Vegas. That combination has fueled speculation that a trade could eventually happen, even though general manager John Spytek and first-year head coach Klint Kubiak have repeatedly stated they want Crosby to remain in a Raiders uniform.

The real sticking point, however, remains the asking price.

Multiple reports suggest Las Vegas is looking for two first-round picks in return. It’s similar to the haul Dallas received when it traded Parsons. And when you look at Crosby’s résumé, the price isn’t exactly difficult to justify.

The edge rusher has racked up 69.5 sacks, 439 total tackles, and 133 tackles for loss during his career. The numbers firmly place him among the league’s elite pass rushers and arguably the Raiders’ best overall player.

Still, Dallas’s reluctance to part with two first-round picks is fairly understandable. Every team would love to add a player like Crosby, but the Cowboys’ situation makes the decision far more complicated.

For starters, Dallas is coming off a season in which it fielded the worst defense in the league. The team is already in the middle of a defensive rebuild. And while Crosby would certainly improve the pass rush, he alone wouldn’t solve the larger structural issues on that side of the ball.

There’s also the matter of draft capital. The Cowboys currently don’t hold a second- or third-round pick in the 2026 draft. If they were to surrender both first-round picks for Crosby, the star pass rusher would essentially be the only player Dallas selects within the first 100 picks.

That’s a steep price for a roster that still needs depth, particularly in the secondary and across the defense as a whole.

Given that context, and with the Raiders reportedly rejecting Jones’ latest proposal, the Cowboys may pivot to other options on the edge rusher market instead of continuing to chase Crosby.

Jerry Jones could pivot to the Bengals if the Maxx Crosby trade doesn’t work out

The way things are shaping up, it appears increasingly unlikely that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys will ultimately land Maxx Crosby. That said, Dallas still has a clear need for help along the defensive front, and with the draft capital they hold, the team isn’t exactly out of options when it comes to pursuing a top-tier edge rusher.

For now, reports suggest the Cowboys could shift their attention toward Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals.

“The Cowboys reportedly ‘thought they were close’ to acquiring Maxx Crosby last night,” SleeperNFL wrote on X. “They’re now ‘expected to shift their focus’ to signing Trey Hendrickson.”

Interestingly, Hendrickson has been linked to Dallas before. During the 2025 season, his name surfaced in connection with the Cowboys as the team explored ways to strengthen its defense.

At that time, however, Dallas instead moved forward with a trade for Quinnen Williams, a deal that cost the franchise valuable draft capital. Now, with another offseason underway, Hendrickson’s name has once again entered the conversation.

Part of that discussion stems from Hendrickson’s contract situation. The Bengals would have needed to pay him roughly $30.2 million had they placed the franchise tag on him.

Instead, with that scenario not materializing, speculation has begun to grow about whether the veteran pass rusher could eventually become available, and Dallas has quickly emerged as a possible landing spot.

From a football standpoint, Hendrickson has built a reputation as one of the league’s most productive edge rushers. He made an immediate impact in his first season with Cincinnati in 2021, recording 14 sacks and earning a Pro Bowl selection.

And his production only continued to climb. In 2024, Hendrickson delivered the best season of his career, finishing with a league, leading 17.5 sacks and firmly establishing himself as the type of disruptive presence teams covet along the defensive line.

His 2025 campaign didn’t reach those same heights, largely because of health-related setbacks. Even so, Hendrickson remains widely regarded as one of the top edge rushers in the NFL.

So while Dallas may not end up completing a deal for Crosby, the Cowboys’ search for a pass rusher is far from over. Whether that search leads them to Hendrickson, or whether the Crosby trade situation takes another unexpected turn, is something that will likely unfold over the coming weeks.