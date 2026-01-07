brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Tom Brady’s Raiders Make a Move for Matt Nagy Amid Heavy Interest From Titans

ByKeshav Pareek

Jan 7, 2026 | 9:47 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Tom Brady’s Raiders Make a Move for Matt Nagy Amid Heavy Interest From Titans

ByKeshav Pareek

Jan 7, 2026 | 9:47 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

For the second time since becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Brady finds himself searching for a new head coach. The Raiders have officially parted ways with Pete Carroll just one year after bringing him in, reopening the head-coaching vacancy once again. With the reset underway, Las Vegas has already begun its search. One of the first names to surface is Matt Nagy, as the Raiders have an interview lined up with the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator for the open HC position.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved