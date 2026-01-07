Tom Brady’s Raiders Make a Move for Matt Nagy Amid Heavy Interest From Titans

For the second time since becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Brady finds himself searching for a new head coach. The Raiders have officially parted ways with Pete Carroll just one year after bringing him in, reopening the head-coaching vacancy once again. With the reset underway, Las Vegas has already begun its search. One of the first names to surface is Matt Nagy, as the Raiders have an interview lined up with the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator for the open HC position.

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!