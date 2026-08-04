“Best of the Best”: Puka Nacua Sends Clear Message to Front Office on Rams Contract Extension

Puka Nacua is avoiding the approach many players take during contract negotiations: holding out of training camp. The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is set to become a free agent after the 2026 season. Even so, Nacua has remained a full participant throughout training camp. However, when asked what kind of contract range he sees himself in, the star receiver made it clear that he knows his worth.

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“I think the neighborhood of the best of the best,” Nacua said during training camp. “I think I’ve been able to put my play up there and compete with the best. So, whatever that neighborhood is, I’d like to continue to prove myself in that neighbourhood and be in that ballpark.”

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Earlier this offseason, the wide receiver market was reset when Nacua’s division rival and fellow 2023 draft classmate Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension with the Seattle Seahawks. In three seasons, Smith-Njigba has recorded 282 receptions for 3551 yards and 20 touchdowns while winning the Offensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl ring in the 2025 season.

Nacua, meanwhile, has recorded 313 receptions for 4191 yards and 19 touchdowns and ranked second in receiving yards during the 2025 season. So, it won’t be wrong to say that Nacua has the potential to reset the wide receiver market when the Rams sign him on his next deal. However, Ian Rapoport recently reported that the Rams aren’t expected to extend Nacua before the regular season begins.

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Soon after, general manager Les Snead refused to give a clear answer on Puka Nacua’s contract extension.

“He’s evolved into one of the best,” Snead said. “It seems like, ‘OK, that’s a pretty simple contract because it’s pretty self-explanatory where you fall in the ecosystem and the hierarchy.’ But there are also so many variables … that go into that, that make it more complex than it would seem on the surface level.”

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There’s no denying that Nacua is currently dominating the headlines when it comes to big contract extensions. At the same time, his numbers in his first three seasons back up his market value. However, off-field complications may have led to a lack of urgency in completing a deal.

A civil lawsuit filed against him in March alleges assault stemming from an incident on New Year’s Eve. But his legal team has strongly denied the claims as false. Nacua, meanwhile have taken into account the ability of the off-field distractions, but it remains to be seen whether the Rams will wait for a clear resolution before committing to a major extension.