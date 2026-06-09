Big Legal Update on Rams’ Alaric Jackson After Arrest Amid Disturbing Allegations

The Los Angeles Rams kicked off the third week of their OTAs on June 8. On Tuesday, however, the team met with some unfortunate news. Per reports, the Rams’ left tackle, Alaric Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence at his home. NBC4 Los Angeles first reported the news.

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However, ESPN’s Sarah Barshop has now confirmed that the police have released Jackson at 7:20 a.m. after posting the $50,000 bond. He’s now expected to be available at a scheduled hearing on June 30 in Los Angeles.

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The development gained momentum after the police learned that Jackson and a woman had been involved in a verbal argument at the 27-year-old tackle’s home. Believing the woman was recording him, Jackson allegedly tried to take the phone away from her, which ultimately led to police involvement.

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“The 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive lineman was arrested at around 11 p.m., after police were called to his home. When police arrived, they learned that Jackson and a woman had gotten into a verbal argument,” NBC4’s Dennis Broad reported. “Sources tell NBC4 that Jackson thought the woman was recording him with her phone and allegedly tried to take the phone out of her hand.”

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The reports claimed that the alleged woman had scratches on her arm, leading the authorities to book Jackson into jail at 4:24 a.m. on Tuesday. The authorities booked Jackson on the charges of a person who “willfully inflicts physical or corporal injury resulting in a ‘traumatic condition’ (such as a bruise, scratch, swelling, or internal injury) on an intimate partner.”

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As that went down, the Rams released their official statement, admitting that the organization is aware of the latest development on Jackson.

“We are aware of the incident regarding Alaric Jackson, and we take these matters very seriously,” the statement read. “Due to this being an ongoing legal situation, we cannot comment further at this time.”

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This incident comes right before Jackson enters his sixth season with the Rams and amid their preparations for a Super Bowl-contending season.

Alaric Jackson enters his sixth season with the Rams

The Rams signed Alaric Jackson as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL draft. That same year, Jackson was a part of the Rams’ roster that won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, the 27-year-old has established himself as a key part of the team’s offensive line.

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In the 2023 season, he emerged as the Rams’ starting tackle and went on to start every game he appeared in. As a result, the Rams signed the 27-year-old on a three-year, $57 million contract extension ahead of the 2025 season. That same year, Jackson started in 16 games for the Rams.

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The Rams will hold the mandatory minicamp from June 15-16. With all the legal troubles, it remains to be seen if Jackson will be available for the June minicamp. With the team having made some big moves in the offseason, this was going to be a crucial summer for the Rams. While this may prove to be a roadblock, the franchise will look at the best solution to continue their journey to win another Super Bowl.