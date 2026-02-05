Rams GM Makes Feelings Clear on Matthew Stafford’s Replacement Amid Retirement Talks

Coming from an MVP-calibre season and considering he’s currently at the top of his game even in his late thirties, chances are, Matthew Stafford will play at least one more season with the Los Angeles Rams, if not two or three. Even so, there will come a time when the Rams will need his replacement. And the team that plans a replacement earlier tends to reap better results under center. The Rams’ general manager, Les Snead, knows it. And even though he’s sticking with Stafford, the GM has addressed the expected transition in the near future.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“At the macro level, I think when Matthew’s on the horse, we go ‘Let’s make the most of our time with Matthew,’ and we’re well aware that there will be a time where we have to transition,” Snead said when asked about the process to find Stafford’s replacement. “So, we’re kind of do both at the same time because there will be two different teams with or without Matthew, obviously, with the position he plays and how important that position is and how well he plays it…and then when the time comes that Matthew says, ‘You know what, enough is enough,’ then let’s be prepared to transition from there.”

Snead has been the Rams’ general manager for over a decade now. And after facing criticism following a playoff exit in the 2020 season and committing to Jared Goff on a massive contract, Snead made a franchise-altering decision. He traded Goff for Stafford. Just one year later, the Rams were Super Bowl champions, with Stafford leading the offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast forward to now, and the landscape looks different. While the Rams remain a Super Bowl-caliber team and Stafford is still operating at a high level, the quarterback is nearing the twilight of his career. He is just two days shy of turning 38. So even if Snead and the Rams want him back for another season, preparation for the inevitable transition remains necessary. The reasons are fairly straightforward.

For starters, Stafford hasn’t publicly committed to returning. Some factors could entice him to come back. Think of his recent MVP-caliber season, a roster capable of competing for a Super Bowl, and the fact that SoFi Stadium will host next year’s Super Bowl. Still, Snead prefers to stay prepared for what comes next.

For one, Stafford continues to deal with a lingering back issue. One hit could derail an entire season. Second, the two-year contract Stafford signed last year includes a $40 million salary guarantee that vests on the fifth day of the 2026 league year. That effectively forces the Rams to have clarity by early March on whether Stafford will return. And finally, even if Stafford does come back, adding a potential successor now would only help smooth the eventual transition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago SEATTLE, WA – JANUARY 25: Matthew Stafford 9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass during the NFC Championship game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 25, 2026 at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 NFC Championship Game Rams at Seahawks EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon573260125005

Which naturally raises the question: where can Snead find a Stafford-caliber replacement? A trade remains the most realistic option at the moment. The Rams hold two first-round picks and have enough cap space over the next two seasons to build around a new quarterback. From that standpoint, acquiring one wouldn’t be difficult. The real challenge, however, lies in identifying a viable target, especially when players like Joe Burrow are unlikely to be available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That leads to another option: free agency. As previously mentioned, the Rams have the cap space to explore that market. A veteran signing could make sense. Names like Kirk Cousins come to mind. And if Cousins’ contract proves too restrictive, there’s also the Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis. And if a veteran route doesn’t materialize, the draft remains an alternative.

The Rams hold two first-round picks this year, giving them flexibility to pursue a top prospect. The caveat, however, is that beyond Fernando Mendoza, this year’s draft class lacks clear franchise-level options. And Mendoza himself is expected to be off the board before the Rams pick.

All things considered, Les Snead has no shortage of paths to finding Matthew Stafford’s eventual replacement, even as he balances the present and the future. For now, though, the expectation remains that soon to be 38-year-old returns. And head coach Sean McVay, too, remains part of that equation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sean McVay is optimistic about Matthew Stafford’s return

Matthew Stafford and the Rams came up just short of reaching the Super Bowl, falling in the NFC title game against the Seattle Seahawks. In a what-if scenario, had Stafford guided the Rams to a Lombardi Trophy, this season might have felt like a storybook farewell. But with Los Angeles now turning its attention to the 2026 season and another Super Bowl push, questions are naturally emerging about whether that pursuit will still include Stafford. Sean McVay would certainly like it to.

“If that’s something that he wants to do, the answer is absolutely yes,” the head coach said, addressing that he’d be in favor if Stafford wants to return. “I think what’s great is he’s gonna take his time with (his wife) Kelly and the girls and see what’s best, but man, is he still playing at an incredible level. Our hope is that he does (return), but with respect to his timetable and ability to be able to communicate with you guys whenever he feels ready to make that announcement, we’ll let him be able to do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Entering the 2025 season, Stafford was managing lingering back issues. While those concerns never fully disappeared, the quarterback still delivered an MVP-caliber campaign. Over 18 regular-season games, he threw for 4,707 yards, completed 65.0 percent of his passes, and totaled 46 touchdowns against just eight interceptions.

In the postseason, he added 936 yards, six touchdowns, and only one pick. So even at 38, it’s not hard to argue why both Stafford and McVay appear open to another run at a Super Bowl. Whether that means a return or a decision to walk away remains to be seen.