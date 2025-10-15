Matthew Stafford Points Finger at Chiefs WR for Brawl as NFL Punishes Lions Safety

Brian Branch’s punch that knocked Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster to the ground didn’t happen in a vacuum. So, while the Detroit Lions‘ safety is receiving his share of criticism and consequences, some are trying to understand the sequence of plays that triggered the confrontation. The latest to weigh in? Former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Appearing on the latest episode of Let’s Go Podcast, he addressed the Branch and Smith-Schuster scuffle. “That was a scary scene…that was unexpected…I haven’t seen something like that in a long time,” Stafford said. “I did see some clip somewhere where Juju might have hit him from the side or a little bit from behind late in the game. And I guess that’s where it all kind of started. But I thought Coach Campbell, you know, what Branch said today is correct. There’s no place for it in our game. They know that. He knows that. Those guys will (move) forward accordingly. We’ll see what the NFL wants to do about it.”

Stafford was referring to a play late in the fourth quarter. With just over three minutes remaining, video showed Smith-Schuster coming in from the left sideline and hitting Branch from behind on a first-down run before stepping on him. No penalty was called on the play, but Branch later said he “could’ve gotten hurt,” and it became a focal point of his frustration. So, he pointed to that sequence when explaining his postgame reaction:

“I got blocked in the back illegally. It was in front of the ref and the ref didn’t do anything. And stuff like that. I could have got hurt off that play. I still shouldn’t have done that.” While that single play may have done it for Branch, his reaction to it also set the stage for a full-blown postgame brawl.

When following Patrick Mahomes’ final kneel-down, Branch ignored the quarterback’s extended hand and walked directly to Smith-Schuster, delivering a slap to the helmet that sent the veteran wideout to the ground. Chaos erupted. The WR regained his balance to have a go at the safety, and Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco stepped in to restrain Branch. Both teams had converged until then, punches were thrown, and things escalated.

Eventually, officials managed to restore order. Smith-Schuster had to walk off the field with a towel to his face. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid later shared that his nose suffered “pretty good damage,” although he didn’t share if it could affect his availability for the next game.

After the dust settled, Branch reflected on his actions, saying, “It was a childish thing, but I’m tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don’t catch it…They be trying to bully me out there. I should have never did it. It was childish.” Smith-Schuster, for his part, didn’t see it the same way.

“He’s a great player and he’s huge for their team,” the veteran receiver said. “After the game, I expected to shake his hand and say, ‘Good game.’ But he threw a punch. I mean, me just blocking him, I’m just doing my job. I play between the whistles.” Lions coach Dan Campbell condemned Branch for the scuffle, too.

“I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable, and it’s not going to be accepted here. It’s not what we do. It’s not what we’re about,” Campbell told reporters. “I apologized to Coach [Andy] Reid and the Chiefs, and Smith-Schuster. That’s not OK. That’s not what we do here. It’s not going to be OK. [Branch] knows it. Our team knows it. That’s not what we do.”Branch’s history of aggressive plays adds further context to the incident.

Earlier this season, he was fined $23,186 for face-masking and unsportsmanlike conduct against Green Bay. Last November, he was ejected from a game against the Packers and fined $20,256. Veteran Lions defensive lineman DJ Reader said he plans to speak with Branch once emotions settle.

“It’s hard to have that conversation right now because everybody’s trying to have the conversation,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll get a chance to talk to him, but it’s tough because he’s got that stinger for a reason as a player and you don’t ever want to take that away, but you also want him to be smart. Not only for us, but also for himself.”

The brawl marked a rough end to the Lions’ night, which saw their 4-game winning streak snapped against a physically dominant Kansas City Chiefs’ squad. To add to the list of woes, the NFL was expected to come up with disciplinary action against Branch. And they did just that.

Brian Branch won’t play in Week 7

Brian Branch has been suspended for one game without pay. This means he will miss the Lions’ home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, October 20. However, he will be eligible to return to Detroit’s active roster the following day, i.e., Tuesday, October 21.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan outlined the reasoning in a letter to Branch: “Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players. Your conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and has no place in our game.” Branch, however, retains the right to appeal the suspension under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Lions’ safety had a productive night on the field despite the loss, recording a season-high seven tackles against the Chiefs. Yet his absence will leave a significant gap in the Lions’ secondary, which is already dealing with injuries to key defensive backs DJ Reed and Terrion Arnold, both expected to miss multiple weeks.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear if Smith-Schuster, who finished the game with three catches for 57 yards, will face any league discipline. The Chiefs, now 3-3, are set to host the Las Vegas Raiders next Sunday.