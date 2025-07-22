Rams Have Already Sidelined Matthew Stafford With Injury as Training Camp Begins

The Rams are stuck in a weird offseason tradition they’d love to break—waiting on Matthew Stafford. It started right after their Super Bowl win in 2022, when Stafford needed an injection in his throwing elbow. That led to zero passes in offseason workouts, limited reps in camp, and eventually a spinal injury that shut down his season. But he was ready enough to start Week 1, so they rolled with it.

Then came 2024. Stafford held out again—this time over contract drama—and things got so tense, Sean McVay literally delayed his camp-opening press conference. Flash forward to 2025, and surprise: same movie, different summer. The Rams smoothed out another contract snag, but now, even with camp kicking off, Stafford’s attendance feels iffy. But this time, the reason seems somewhat concerning.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Rams plan to limit Stafford’s practice time during the first five days of training camp due to his back soreness, a limitation confirmed by the head coach at Loyola Marymount. And just like that, this is the third time in four years that the 37-year-old quarterback’s situation is uncertain, as the Rams report to camp.

AD

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!