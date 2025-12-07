Sean McVay Announces Health Status Before Cardinals Game After Traveling Separately From Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for their Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but things got a little weird before kickoff. Sean McVay didn’t actually travel with the team to Arizona, as the head coach was dealing with an illness and had to make the trip on his own.

Still, McVay’s plan was always for him to be on the sidelines Sunday, and now NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has confirmed it. Per the analyst, the Rams’ HC McVay will coach against the Cardinals.

“Coach Sean McVay did not travel with the team to Arizona on Saturday because of illness,” the analyst said. “However, I got a text from McVay a short time ago. I’m just going to read it. ‘Yes, I’m good to go. LOL. Heading there now. I’ll be fine. Just didn’t want to get anyone sick.'”

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!