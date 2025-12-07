brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Sean McVay Announces Health Status Before Cardinals Game After Traveling Separately From Rams

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 7, 2025 | 12:53 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Sean McVay Announces Health Status Before Cardinals Game After Traveling Separately From Rams

ByKeshav Pareek

Dec 7, 2025 | 12:53 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for their Week 14 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but things got a little weird before kickoff. Sean McVay didn’t actually travel with the team to Arizona, as the head coach was dealing with an illness and had to make the trip on his own.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Still, McVay’s plan was always for him to be on the sidelines Sunday, and now NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has confirmed it. Per the analyst, the Rams’ HC McVay will coach against the Cardinals.

“Coach Sean McVay did not travel with the team to Arizona on Saturday because of illness,” the analyst said. “However, I got a text from McVay a short time ago. I’m just going to read it. ‘Yes, I’m good to go. LOL. Heading there now. I’ll be fine. Just didn’t want to get anyone sick.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved