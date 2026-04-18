“We’re Not Going to Work”: 1000s of Workers Threaten Strike Against Rams Owner Stan Kroenke Over Poor Working Conditions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is less than a couple of months away. But tension around SoFi Stadium, home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, which is set to host eight matches, has been building. Last week, UNITE HERE Local 11, representing around 2,000 stadium workers, including cooks, servers, and bartenders, threatened to organize a strike.

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The concern centered on the reported presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the stadium ahead of the tournament. Now, The Athletic reports that the union has filed a formal complaint with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing multiple parties of failing to restrict ICE access.

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The complaint, filed Thursday, names several organizations: FIFA (the organizers), Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (stadium owners), Legends Hospitality (which operates it), and On Location. It also references high-profile figures, including the Rams owner Stanley Kroenke and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

According to the filing, these parties have engaged in unfair labor practices under the National Labor Relations Act. Specifically, it claims that within the past six months, Legends, KSE, and On Location violated the Act by “refusing to commit to restricting facility access by officers from ICE in anticipation of FIFA World Cup events.”

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Workers, per the complaint, are concerned that ICE’s presence during the event could create fear among both employees and fans. Union co-president Kurt Petersen said:

“We had a white worker, a black worker, a brown worker all say this is bad for all of us, and we’re standing together and we’re not going to tolerate having ICE in our stadium. One said, ‘It’s not just us; it’s also our guests and clients.’ It’s people coming to the games. People are nervous. Our members are saying, ‘We’re not going to work if ICE are around, because they could scoop us up.'”

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Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: A general elevated view of SoFi Stadium prior to an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on November 30, 2025, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Greg Fiore/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 30 Raiders at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25113000261

The complaint further alleges that the employers have created a workplace environment where employees fear that engaging in protected activities such as union organizing could expose them to intimidation or harm involving ICE, thereby limiting their rights under Section 7 of the Act.

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As a result, the union has requested an emergency injunction to require all parties involved to restrict ICE access at SoFi Stadium during the World Cup, arguing it is necessary to prevent irreparable harm to workers’ organizing rights.

Petersen also stated that the union wants the National Labor Relations Board to seek a federal court injunction in Los Angeles to compel both employers and FIFA to implement a policy limiting ICE presence on the property.

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As of now, the National Labor Relations Board has not responded to requests for comment.

At the same time, the union has sent a letter to employers across Los Angeles stating that if ICE agents appear at workplaces such as stadiums, hotels, or airports, workers may refuse to work, citing unsafe conditions. Amid the growing safety concerns, the Union’s complaint has added another layer, as the World Cup is now less than 2 months away.

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At the same time, the stadium has already kicked off the preparations for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup.

SoFi Stadium kicks off pitch construction for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Amid the growing tension surrounding worker safety at SoFi Stadium, FIFA officials have considered asking Gianni Infantino to personally speak with President Donald Trump about temporarily pausing immigration raids by ICE across the United States during the World Cup this summer.

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While that possibility remains uncertain, preparations at SoFi Stadium are already underway. Reports indicate that significant modifications are being made to the 3.1 million-square-foot venue to meet World Cup standards, including installing a world-class pitch.

For context, SoFi Stadium typically uses artificial turf for the NFL games. For the World Cup, that surface will be covered with natural grass brought in specifically for the tournament. Rick Solomon of Clark Construction Group told NBCLA that around 74,000 square feet of real grass will be installed over the hybrid base, designed to continue growing up to the opening match.

Field dimensions are also being adjusted. An NFL field is about 54 yards wide, while FIFA requires a width of 68 meters, roughly 74 yards. To accommodate that, crews have reportedly removed more than 400 corner seats, creating additional space for the expanded field.

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As it stands, SoFi Stadium is scheduled to host eight matches. It includes five group-stage games, two Round of 32 fixtures, and a quarterfinal. Preparations for the tournament continue to move forward, though concerns around worker safety remain a key issue for now.