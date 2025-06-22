Randi Mahomes Announces Heartbreaking Cancer News as Patrick Mahomes’ Family Asks for Prayers

It’s been a quietly heavy year for Randi Mahomes. She doesn’t often talk about it, but her followers would know. She lost her father, Randy, earlier this year, a couple of years after her mother, Debbie, passed away. Randi confirmed the news of her father’s passing on Feb. 14, five days after watching Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs fall short in the Super Bowl. Even during the hospice care, Randy was watching his grandson ball out in the postseason. And Randi made sure of it.

“Hard to find the words of holding my father’s hand as he goes to Heaven. I know he’s in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthew 25:23.” This was Randi’s IG post from February. These losses have built an empathy in Randi. And now, when illness struck her cousin’s grandson, Luka, she turned to her fans with genuine vulnerability.

She asked her followers to pray alongside her, bringing the family’s collective journey full circle. On Sunday, a week after spending the first Father’s Day without her dad, Randi took to her Instagram account and shared heartbreaking news. Her cousin’s grandson, Luka, is diagnosed with Stage L2 intermediate neuroblastoma.

Little Luka is just eight months old —far too young to understand the battle his tiny body is fighting, or the weight of the word “disease” that now surrounds him. “Asking for prayers for my cousins grandson Luka,” Randi wrote in her story alongside a picture of little Luka in a hospital bed, fighting a relentless illness far beyond his tender age.

The heartbreaking moment captured both his quiet strength and the fragility of it all. “Sweet Luka is in the hospital fighting Stage L2 Intermediate Neuroblastoma. Luka was a perfectly healthy baby boy up until the day he turned 8 months old and was life-flighted to Dallas Children’s Hospital. A large tumor was found on his lung,” Randi added in her story.

Stage L2 intermediate neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that hasn’t spread to distant organs. However, a large tumor was found pressing on Luka’s left lung, as confirmed by Randi Mahomes. And now, Patrick Mahomes’ mom is asking her followers’ prayers and donations for little Luka, as the treatment is urgent and complex.

Randi Mahomes and family ask for prayers for little Luka

Luka was happy and healthy until he turned eight months old. However, while on a family vacation, he accidentally aspirated a bit of pool water. Initially, his parents didn’t find it very serious. However, his mom, Cassie, who works as an ICU nurse, noticed Luka’s breathing was a little faster than usual a few days after the vacation. Cassie found the situation cautious, thinking it for pneumonia, and took her son to the pediatrician. But things became quite serious when the doctors realized that something was really serious.

By June 3, Luka was rushed to Dallas Children’s Hospital. What they thought might be pneumonia turned out to be Stage L2 intermediate neuroblastoma. Yeah, that’s a scary diagnosis for anyone, let alone a baby. A tumor had taken over his left lung, collapsing it completely. Luka had to undergo surgery the next day to insert a chest tube just to drain the fluid and help his lung re-expand. Five days in the ICU followed. Then came the first round of chemotherapy.

Fast forward, Luka’s out of the ICU now, but he’s still in the hospital under close care in the oncology unit. The doctors are keeping a close eye on his situation. His next round of chemo is scheduled for June 25, and the goal is simple: stop the fluid from building up and get that lung functioning again. One battle down. Many more to go.

His parents, Cassie and Carlos, haven’t left his side. Meanwhile, Randi Mahomes and the entire Mahomes family have stepped up, asking fans and followers to send prayers. “Pray for Luka,” Randi shared, standing in support of the little fighter. For a family that knows big moments and big pressure, this one’s personal. And it’s a fourth-and-goal type of moment.

So now, all eyes—and hearts—are with Luka. He’s fighting the toughest battle that no one should fight, let alone a young boy like him, but he’s not doing it alone. With family in his corner and prayers rolling in, here’s hoping this tiny warrior gets to walk out of the hospital soon, healthy and smiling.