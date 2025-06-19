Ranking NFL’s Best WR Duos Heading Into 2025 Season Ft. Tee Higgins & Ja’Marr Chase

Every year, the wide receiver duos are not just about talent—they’re about balance, chemistry, and threat level. But this offseason, a few key moves shifted all three. Davante Adams joining Puka Nacua in L.A. turns a breakout youngster into a more dangerous WR2. Stefon Diggs‘ landing in New England gives the Pats’ trembling WR corps a mentor touch. And then there’s Jerry Jones and Co., who grabbed the spotlight pairing CeeDee Lamb with George Pickens. Now, as the 2025 season is approaching, let’s take a look at the top WR duos entering the 2025 season.

5. CeeDee Lamb & George Pickens—Dallas Cowboys

Dallas is no doubt going with CeeDee Lamb as their WR1. The sixth-year wideout has been an elite pass-catcher for the Cowboys. Lamb has amassed 6,339 yards, 38 touchdowns, and four Pro Bowls in his first five seasons in the NFL. Lamb is arguably one of the top five wideouts ahead of the forthcoming season. Pickens, however, is coming with a lot of question marks against his name. The wideout is talented, has speed and strength, but needs to get mature now that he’s playing for a new team. He arrived in Dallas after recording 1,140 yards in 2023 and 900 yards in 2024. On paper, Lamb-Pickens has the makings of an elite duo. They just need to prove it this year.

4. Puka Nacua & Davante Adams—Los Angeles Rams

While Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are proven receivers in the NFL, no doubt, with Nacua being a surprise package for the Rams and Adams being a veteran and the top target of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. But given that the duo will be joining forces for the first time in 2025, Adams-Nacua are fourth on this list.

Nacua impressed everyone with his elite rookie season, where he had 1,486 yards, establishing himself as the true WR1. On the flip side, despite having inconsistent QB play last year in Vegas and New York, Adams still managed to catch 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight TDs. With Matthew Stafford all set to start and Sean McVay leading the charge, Adams-Nacua will be a duo worth watching.

3. A.J. Brown & DeVonta Smith—Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles might lack the best individual WR, but when we look at A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, they make up as one of the most dangerous duos because of how well their skills complement each other. Brown has had some great seasons. We’re talking about over 1,400 yards twice, and three Pro Bowl nods. Smith, on the other hand, has been solid, averaging 1,000 yards per season, but has never made a Pro Bowl. The Eagles focus more on running the ball, but given that Brown is physically impressive (6’1″, 226 lbs) and Smith is a speedster, the duo can turn nearly any play into a game-changing strike.

2. Justin Jefferson & Jordan Addison—Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson is one of the top WRs in the NFL. But some will argue he’s the best. Understandable. In just five seasons, the wideout has over 7,400 receiving yards, 40 touchdowns, and has earned four Pro Bowl selections along with two First-Team All-Pro honors. He’s the main weapon and arguably the backbone of the Vikings‘ receiving corps. Jordan Addison, on the other hand, missed a couple of games last season, no doubt, but has still tallied 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns in his first two seasons. Last season, the duo helped Minnesota finish in the top 10 in both passing efficiency and touchdowns. Huge expectations from Jefferson-Addison for JJ McCarthy’s first full season.

1. Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins—Cincinnati Bengals

It’s no surprise Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins sit atop just about every WR duo ranking heading into 2025. The Bengals locked both in for the long term—and for good reasons. Chase is the reigning league leader in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns, and already has 5,600 yards and 46 scores through just four seasons. Higgins, a contested-catch specialist with 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns in five years, brings size and physicality. Together, they powered Cincinnati to the top of the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns last season—and with Joe Burrow back, they’re poised to do it again.

Besides these five, the WR duos like Terry McLaurin & Deebo Samuel, Amon-Ra St. Brown & Jameson Williams, along with others, are a few duos to watch out for as well.