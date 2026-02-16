Ravens Coach Makes Disappointing Admission After Joining Jesse Minter’s Staff for 2026 Season

NCAA, College League, USA Football: CFP National Championship Media Day-Michigan Jan 6, 2024 Houston, TX, USA Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter during media day before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies at George R Brown Convention Center. Houston George R Brown Convention Center TX USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20240106_jcd_al2_0174

The Baltimore Ravens, under new head coach Jesse Minter, brought Anthony Weaver back as their defensive coordinator. That return, though, came after a significant run on the coaching carousel. With 10 NFL teams in the market for a head coach this offseason, Weaver positioned himself as one of the more serious candidates. Ultimately, none of those searches resulted in a promotion. And now, the 45-year-old has addressed what not landing the job meant to him.

“I actually had talked to Jesse a little bit prior to the last hiring that happened,” Weaver said on Monday. “So, I thought this was potentially an opportunity, just didn’t know how everything was going to shake out. So, it was one of those things. Was I disappointed when I didn’t get a job? Of course. I think that’s natural. But I certainly wasn’t defeated.”

Weaver entered the market after an underwhelming season with the Miami Dolphins, which made the process even more layered. Still, five interviews out of ten openings signal real league-wide interest. Take the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta gave Weaver a look during its search, but ultimately hired Kevin Stefanski.

The Arizona Cardinals went a step further. The team brought him back for a second interview. But at the end of the day, Arizona agreed on terms with Mike LaFleur. In Buffalo, after moving on from Sean McDermott, the Bills conducted an in-person interview with Weaver but chose internal continuity instead, promoting Joe Brady.

Imago January 1, 2024: Baltimore Ravens new coach Jesse Minter is the fourth head coach in franchise history at the Under Armour Performance Center. – ZUMAm67_ 20240101_zaf_m67_020 Copyright: xKevinxRichardsonx

The Pittsburgh Steelers followed a similar pattern. Weaver reportedly had an in-person interview and was viewed as a serious finalist. Yet the Steelers pivoted to Mike McCarthy. And then there was Baltimore. According to reports, Weaver was interviewed multiple times and was among the finalists alongside Minter and Brady.

In the end, the Ravens settled on Minter. So yes, Weaver didn’t get the head job in Baltimore. But he still ended up back in the building. Only this time, as the defensive coordinator. And Minter is openly confident in what he brings.

“A highly-regarded defensive mind, Anthony Weaver has a proven track record of success and is the definition of what it means to be a Raven,” Minter said. “He elevates players with his football IQ, tactical knowledge and natural teaching ability — all attributes that make him one of the game’s most respected coaches.”

The disappointment of missing out on a head coaching role is real. Weaver didn’t hide from that. But his response wasn’t retreat. It was recalibration. Under Minter in 2026, he now shifts focus to shaping the Ravens’ defense, clear on what he expects from his players, and clear on what the next step in his career still looks like.

Jesse Minter’s DC wants his players to punish offenses

Anthony Weaver is returning to the Ravens for the third time in his football career. He spent four seasons in Baltimore as a defensive end. He came back again in 2021 under John Harbaugh, serving as defensive line coach, run game coordinator, and assistant head coach. Now, he returns once more, this time as Jesse Minter’s defensive coordinator. And he’s already been direct about the standard he expects.

“I want out guys, when they finish the game, to [give] 60 minutes of hell,” Weaver said during his appearance on The Lounge Podcast. “When you play us, you’re going to know you left a fight. We’re going to try and hit everything, fly around, play connected, play together, and just do all we can to make sure that you play a game that was 60 minutes of hell.”

The message isn’t performative. It aligns with his track record. Yes, he’s coming off an underwhelming season in Miami. But context matters. In his first year there, the Dolphins finished No. 5 in total defense, and did so with only one Pro Bowl selection on that side of the ball, cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Last season, Miami slipped to No. 22 in yards allowed. That drop wasn’t isolated to coaching. The defense lost significant talent due to trades, including Ramsey, which inevitably altered the unit’s ceiling. Fast forward to now in Baltimore, Weaver will inherit a defense previously overseen by Zach Orr, a stretch during which the Ravens struggled over the past two seasons.

Last year, Baltimore finished 24th in the NFL in total defense, a notable dip by the franchise’s standards. In fact, it marked just the third time in the past 25 years that the Ravens ended a season ranked in the bottom half of the league defensively.

It’s already been established that Minter will call the plays in 2026. Still, Weaver’s presence won’t be symbolic. For a first-year head coach, having someone with his schematic background and leadership experience on the defensive side is more than useful.