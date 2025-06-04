Ravens’ Derrick Henry Offered Movie Role With $440M Star on One Condition

When Derrick Henry signed with the Ravens earlier this year, the football world mostly talked about the usual stuff. Like, how he’d mesh with Lamar Jackson, whether he still had enough juice at 30, if this would finally be Baltimore’s Super Bowl year. But somewhere beneath all the stat projections and scheme debates, there’s been a quieter version of Henry that didn’t quite make it to the spotlight. It’s that version of him who’s not just about stiff-arms and downhill runs, but also the kind of guy who lights up at the mention of an old Adam Sandler movie.

That side of him showed up in full on The Dan Patrick Show recently. What started off as a casual chat turned into something no one really saw coming—not even Henry. A surprise opportunity. A strange condition. And now, a challenge that could make Henry’s 2025 season unlike anything he, or the Ravens for that matter, ever expected.

At the Dan Patrick Show, the Ravens’ RB revealed that he’s a huge Adam Sandler fan. Yeah, our very own Happy Gilmore. When Patrick showed off his Happy Gilmore hoody to Henry, the RB couldn’t resist but asked Patrick for a favor. “Hey, can you do me a favor?” Henry asked. “If you ever see him again, tell him I’m a really big fan.”

That’s where it gets pretty interesting. Dan Patrick is friends with Adam Sandler and has already appeared in a bunch of his movies. Say The Waterboy, Just Go With It, Jack and Jill, you name it. And now he’s all set to appear in his upcoming sequel, Happy Gilmore 2. So yeah, Henry got an opportunity, and no wonder he lit up when Patrick brought it up. The kicker?

Well, Patrick came up with a counter-offer. “I’m going to text him today and ask if he’ll send a video. And then I’m going to send it to the Ravens… And if you get to 2,000 yards, I’ll get you in a Sandler movie.” Just like that. Derrick’s response? He was all in. “Say no more. Remember that now,” Henry said. “The bet is on. No pressure at all.”

Patrick made it clear that asking Sandler for a movie role was a piece of cake for him. But rushing for over 2,000 yards is the hard job that Derrick Henry will need to pull off. Is he going to do that? Well, it’s too early to say. But get this, if Henry manages to achieve the 2,000 rushing yards mark in the 2025 season, then he won’t just get a role in a Sandler movie. In fact, he’ll create history in the NFL as well.

History of rushing for 2k yards twice. Nine players have rushed for 2k yards in the NFL, but no one has achieved it twice. Derrick Henry did it back in the 2020 season for the Titans when he rushed for 2,027 yards. Long story short: game is on for Henry. And if he manages to win a Lombardi along the way, then it’s going to be a cherry on the cake.

Now, coming back to Adam Sandler and Happy Gilmore, another NFL player is all set to appear in the upcoming film.

When Travis Kelce startles Adam Sandler

“Happy Gilmore sucks now?’ That’s how Netflix decided to kick off the teaser for the Happy Gilmore sequel. Bold? You can say that. Of course, Sandler backfired in classic Happy fashion, still trying to find his old swing. But let’s be honest, for NFL fans—especially Chiefs Kingdom—it was Travis Kelce popping up in the trailer that stole the spotlight.

Sandler’s character trying to find his mojo on the golf course? That’s what folks are waiting for. But Kelce in a Sandler flick? Now that’s headline material. The Chiefs’ tight end, who is smoothly transitioning to the entertainment world, has a brief scene in the trailer where he scares Gilmore as a hotel worker, saying, “BOO,” right on Happy’s face.

“The whole thing was to get to hang out with Travis,” Sandler explained as he talked about Kelce’s role. “That’s why we put it together.” Sure, people out there would have liked to see Kelce in a more prominent role, but considering his football schedule? Yeah, it kind of made it tricky for both the TE and Adam Sandler.

Sandler revealed that at the earliest stage of the writing phase of the film, Kelce’s character was supposed to be Gilmore’s son. “We were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it… Imagine if Travis was my first baby, how funny that would be,” Sandler explained. Though it didn’t work out, considering the scheduling conflict.

Long story short: NFL players and Adam Sandler’s movies? Yeah, they’ve become kind of a thing. Dan Patrick’s been doing it for a long time. Travie Kelce is all set for the cameo appearance on July 25. And now? Well, if all goes well, Derrick Henry might be the next one, sharing the screen with Sandler.