“Don’t Try to Be the Coach”: Lamar Jackson Sends Strong Message to Ravens Locker Room Before Camp

Lamar Jackson knows the 2025 season didn’t unfold the way he had hoped. Injuries played a major role in that, but with the quarterback now fully healthy, his focus has shifted to bouncing back in 2026. “I’m confident, super confident,” Jackson said. He also understands that when he’s at full strength, the Baltimore Ravens believe they can compete with anyone.

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The two-time MVP isn’t letting last season’s disappointment fuel unrealistic expectations and has delivered a clear message to his teammates as Baltimore looks to turn the page.

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“Just grow as a team, just grow in every aspect, offense, defense, special teams,” Jackson said when asked about his plans with his teammates over the course of the next month. “Holding each other accountable, receive coaching, don’t try to be the coach, just be a team, but a family at the same time. And I feel like, I said, it’ll take us places where we want to go.”

Lamar Jackson has often been vocal about team chemistry being as important as talent. His latest remarks echo those of his new head coach, Jesse Minter. A couple of months ago, when Minter was asked about some of the things he would like to accomplish with his players, he noted, “It starts with relationships.”

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To his credit, Minter’s comments carried weight, considering that when Jackson and his teammates begin the training camp this week, John Harbaugh won’t be there to lead. Instead, it’s the first-year head coach Minter now leading the charge.

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: January 4, 2026: Lamar Jackson 8 and Nick Herbig 51 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20260104_zsa_a234_425 Copyright: xAMGx

Lamar’s message comes after a disappointing 2025 season, where his team finished 8-9, missing the playoffs for the first time in three years. Baltimore ranked 11th in points scored and 16th in total offense. On the defensive side of the ball, the Ravens were 18th in points allowed and 24th in total defense, while struggling tremendously in pass defense.

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Jackson, meanwhile, struggled by his own standards. After missing four games due to injury, the quarterback finished the season with 2,549 yards and 21 touchdowns, while also rushing for 349 yards and two touchdowns. This is exactly why, rather than focusing on individual performances, Jackson emphasized accountability, embracing coaching and building a family-like locker room ahead of the 2026 season.

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That said, after missing the playoffs last year, the Ravens are looking forward to a bounce-back year under a new head coach. While the journey isn’t going to be easy, considering the tough competition in the AFC North, it will be worth noting how Jackson’s optimism materializes during the season with his teammates.