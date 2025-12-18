Ex-Ravens HC Claims Lamar Jackson Holding Back Intentionally as John Harbaugh Announces Injury News

Since Lamar Jackson returned from his hamstring injury, the Baltimore Ravens are 5–2 and very much in the playoff hunt, sitting just behind the Pittsburgh Steelers with only three games left in the regular season. On the surface, everything looks fine. Even impressive. But once you zoom in, the picture gets a little more complicated.

There’s a growing belief that Jackson’s rushing explosiveness just isn’t the same anymore. And according to former Ravens Super Bowl–winning head coach Brian Billick, that concern isn’t imagined. In his view, this version of Lamar simply doesn’t look like the one Ravens fans were used to in past seasons, mainly because the quarterback is still playing through the injury.

“He’s clearly not what he was in the past from the standing point of that leg,” Billick said on BMore Sports Podcast, addressing Lamar’s hamstring injury. “You never really get over a hamstring in season. So, he’s clearly favoring that a little bit. I don’t mean he’s pulling back, but he’s not opened it up where the Ravens have relied on those four and five 20 and 30-yard runs.”

In simple terms, Billick believes Lamar is subconsciously protecting his leg. And when you look at the numbers, it’s hard to argue that he’s exaggerating. Jackson first went down in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs, straining his right hamstring late in the third quarter of the Ravens’ 37–20 loss. The injury forced him to miss the next three games, putting his season on pause right when it was supposed to gain momentum.

Imago Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 looks to pass the ball during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Detroit Lions and the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Detroit Michigan United States lemus-baltimor210926_np8vL PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAmyxLemusx

When he returned in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins, the passing numbers were there. We’re talking 238 yards and four touchdowns. But his rushing impact was noticeably absent. He carried the ball just five times, two of which were kneel-downs, finishing with 14 rushing yards. That marked only the seventh time in his eight-year career that he was held under 15 yards on the ground.

After that game, Lamar was asked if he was ready to run when needed. His answer was telling: “If I have to.” And the games that followed backed that up.

Yes, the Ravens kept winning. But Jackson wasn’t running the way he used to. From Week 10 through Week 15, he totaled just 153 rushing yards on 35 attempts, finding the end zone only once during that stretch. The explosive runs that once flipped games in a single snap were largely missing. That’s exactly why Billick believes this version of Lamar Jackson isn’t quite the same when it comes to his rushing threat.

Baltimore still has a legitimate shot at the playoffs. But a big part of that hinges on how Jackson finishes the season. And on top of the lingering leg issue, the quarterback is now also dealing with illness, adding yet another variable to an already delicate situation.

John Harbaugh addressed Lamar Jackson’s illness

Lamar Jackson has technically returned from his hamstring injury. But the bigger question is this: has he really returned? Since his comeback, the quarterback has missed five straight weeks without a full week of practice. The reasons are plentiful: He’s been enduring knee, ankle, and toe injuries since returning from. And now, he seems to miss a sixth straight week without a full week of practice. Courtesy? A flu.

“Lamar had an illness. He was kept home with a ‘flu’ [like] deal. The [doctor] kept him home today away from the guys,” Coach John Harbaugh said, while also adding that left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee/ankle) also didn’t practice Wednesday.

All of this comes at an important moment. Fresh off a Week 15 shutout of the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens now turn their attention to a big home matchup against the New England Patriots. But even as preparations began, Jackson struggled to get back on the field. Reports indicate he took a rest day last week. Then he missed Wednesday’s practice altogether due to illness as Baltimore started game-planning for New England.

He’s still expected to suit up on Sunday. That part hasn’t changed. What has become clear, though, is that even with wins stacking up and playoff hopes alive, Lamar is having a hard time staying healthy. With three games left, the Ravens sit at a 37 percent chance of making the playoffs. And if they’re going to beat those odds, it likely comes down to one thing above all else. Jackson needs to stay on the field.