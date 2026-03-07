561-Tackle Defender Bids Farewell to Ravens While Lamar Jackson Reacts to Maxx Crosby Trade

With a new edge rusher on the roster in Maxx Crosby, the Baltimore Ravens could soon move on from one of their own at the position. Kyle Van Noy is the name in focus here. After a disappointing 2025 season in Baltimore, Van Noy is now headed toward free agency. But the Ravens are not expected to bring him back. And amid that uncertainty, the veteran recently penned a farewell note.

“Last weekend being officially being a raven! Hopefully we can continue the relationship. Good luck to all the fellas about to get paid and chin up chest out for those gettin fired! Cheers,” he shared on ‘X.’

Van Noy has put together a long and productive NFL career, now stretching over 12 seasons across five different teams. Along the way, the 34-year-old edge rusher has also picked up two Super Bowl rings, recording 561 tackles and 57 sacks. His time in Baltimore, though, has been a bit of a mixed bag.

Van Noy signed with the Ravens ahead of the 2023 season. And for the first two years, he actually produced the best sack totals of his career. In 2023, he logged 30 combined tackles and nine sacks. He followed that up with an even better 2024 campaign, recording 41 combined tackles and 12.5 sacks. That performance eventually earned him his first Pro Bowl nod.

The 2025 season, though, turned into the toughest season of his career.

In his third year with Baltimore, Van Noy finished with 20 tackles, nine quarterback hits, four tackles for loss, four pass deflections, two sacks, and an interception across 15 games.

As the offseason began, it quickly became clear that he wasn’t exactly at the center of the Ravens’ plans moving forward. And at the same time, a familiar narrative started popping up again that the veteran might be washed.

Van Noy, however, doesn’t see it that way.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the 34-year-old made it clear that he still believes he can contribute and even start in the league.

“I would love to play more. I know my season didn’t go the way that I wanted at all. It was one of those seasons that was hard for a lot of us, especially on defense this year. It didn’t go the way we wanted to on defense with the Ravens, and personally, my statistics weren’t where they have been in the last couple of years, alone all my career.

“I still have a lot of juice left. I still feel like I’m disruptive. I still feel like I can be a starter in the NFL, and it was just one of those years that everyone is going to say all these things. ‘Oh, he’s washed.’ They’ve been saying that for the last five years.”

Now, after spending three seasons in Baltimore, Van Noy will begin looking for a new home with less than a week remaining before free agency officially opens. Where he lands, whether a team gives him that starting opportunity, and what his 13th NFL season ends up looking like are all questions that will unfold soon enough.

What is clear, though, is that Baltimore has just added one of the league’s best edge rushers to their defense. And quarterback Lamar Jackson has already welcomed that move in his own way.

Lamar Jackson welcomed Maxx Crosby to the Ravens

The Ravens have built a reputation for not giving up significant draft capital in trades. That’s partly why, when Maxx Crosby’s name began circulating on the trade market, teams like the New England Patriots, the Dallas Cowboys, the Chicago Bears, you name it, generated plenty of noise around potential deals.

Baltimore, meanwhile, stayed quiet. And then, suddenly, they made the move to land Crosby. As that happened, Lamar Jackson made it clear that sometimes the silence says more than the noise.

“Boom,” he shared a gif on ‘X’, following the Ravens’ trade for Crosby.

Baltimore is sending the No. 14 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, along with a 2027 first-round pick, in exchange for Crosby. From a football standpoint, the move makes plenty of sense. The Ravens simply needed an elite pass rusher.

For context, Baltimore finished the 2025 season with just 30 sacks across 17 games while also missing the postseason. And Crosby’s production alone highlights the gap. Since entering the league in 2019, he has recorded 69.5 sacks. It’s more than double what any Ravens defender has produced during that same stretch.

The 2025 season also marked the first time since the franchise’s inaugural 1996 campaign that Baltimore didn’t have an edge rusher record more than 4.5 sacks in a season. That lack of pressure up front likely played a big role in the team making a move it rarely makes.

According to reports, this is the first time in the franchise’s 31-year history that the Ravens have used a first-round pick in a trade for a player.

Whether the deal ultimately works out is what we shall see, even if expectations are naturally high. What’s certain, though, is that Crosby wanted out of Las Vegas, and now he has a new home in Baltimore.