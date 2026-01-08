Ravens Identify Polarizing HC Candidate for Lamar Jackson & Co. After Firing John Harbaugh

After moving on from John Harbaugh, the Baltimore Ravens are searching for a new head coach for the first time in 18 years. And while several names are in the mix, one candidate has quickly emerged as a serious option. We’re talking about Brian Flores. According to Jordan Schultz, the Ravens have scheduled an interview with the Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator for the vacant position. Flores isn’t new to the role. He previously served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, compiling a 24–25 record before being fired amid reports of tension with franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!