Lamar Jackson’s Ravens Receive Crucial Update on $98M Star After Career-Threatening Injury

Ever since the start of the 2023 season, Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike has been among the league leaders in sacks, totaling 21.5 during that stretch. But that run came to an abrupt halt in Week 2 of the 2025 season, when he suffered a serious neck injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the time, doctors viewed the injury as severe, with the potential to threaten the rest of his NFL career. Now, just days before Baltimore heads into the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter has shared a more optimistic update.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A boost for Baltimore during draft week: DT Nnamdi Madubuike, who suffered a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury in Week 2 last season, underwent neck surgery last week that left his doctors believing he will be able to resume playing this season, per sources,” Schefter shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The 28-year-old has been one of the most disruptive interior linemen in the league. Over six seasons, he has started 66 games and recorded 203 total tackles, 124 solo tackles, 42 tackles for loss, and 30 sacks. To put it simply, he developed from a third-round pick into a two-time Pro Bowler, earning a four-year, $98 million extension ahead of the 2024 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation unfolded shortly after Lamar Jackson’s team’s 41-17 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of 2025, when Madubuike began experiencing complications related to his neck. He missed the following Monday Night matchup against the Detroit Lions and was eventually ruled out for the rest of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since then, updates around his recovery have been limited. During the 2026 NFL Combine, head coach Jesse Minter avoided offering specifics.

“You keep the players’ health and long-term longevity at the forefront of everything, and so, that’s what we’ll do. We will have multiple plans in place, but just excited for him. He’s in a great frame of mind right now. He’s excited, so just excited to see how it all shakes out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Under his current deal, Madubuike is set to earn a guaranteed $22 million salary in 2026. At the same time, he’s carrying a cap hit of $30.9 million. While there had been concerns and uncertainty on his return for the upcoming season, the latest medical outlook suggests he now has a path to return following surgery.

And as he continues his recovery, Baltimore has already started reinforcing its defense heading into the new season. The franchise retained key contributors on the defensive line, as well as reinforced the edge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ravens bolstered their defensive unit amid Nnamdi Madubuike’s recovery

The Ravens clearly felt the absence of Nnamdi Madubuike for most of the 2025 season. After his injury, the defense slipped to 24th in the league. On top of that, no Ravens defender recorded five sacks individually. In simple terms, the drop-off was sharp. Baltimore went from 54 sacks in 2024, which ranked second in the league, to just 30 last season, the fewest the team has had in 15 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with Madubuike trending toward a return, there’s a shift in outlook. It eases some pressure on the front office, especially when it comes to using a first-round pick on a defensive tackle. And it also helps that the Ravens have already made moves to reinforce the defensive line.

Per reports, Baltimore signed Travis Jones to a three-year, $40.5 million deal and added veteran John Jenkins on a one-year, $1.95 million contract. The team also explored a trade for Maxx Crosby involving a pair of first-round picks.

After stepping away from that deal, the Ravens pivoted and signed former Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson to a four-year, $112 million contract. With the 2026 NFL Draft just days away, Baltimore now heads into the weekend with a more stable outlook, especially on the defensive side of the ball.