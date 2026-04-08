Ravens Owner Open to Trade Lamar Jackson as QB Holds Team Hostage Over Contract, Says Insider

Big-money quarterback contracts in the NFL typically produce two outcomes. They either translate into sustained success, as seen with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, or they create structural pressure where teams fall short of a Super Bowl while the contract itself strains the salary cap, especially with another extension approaching.

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The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson align more closely with the latter scenario. Which raises a practical question: How do the Ravens navigate this situation? ESPN’s Louis Riddick suggests one possible outcome: that the franchise could consider moving on from its quarterback.

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“No, it’s not out of the question for a number of reasons,” Riddick said when asked if Lamar heading into the final season as a Raven is completely out of the question. “Look, the Ravens are up against the cap here in the future, especially when you’re talking about the ’27 cap. They’re about $20 million plus over the cap right now, projected. Lamar’s cap number from this year to next goes from like $34M to $84M. They need to get that down.”

A trade scenario could emerge considering the Ravens’ current financial situation. The contract extension for Lamar has been in discussion since the end of the 2025 season. The franchise owner, Steve Bisciotti, has repeatedly stated that the Ravens want to extend Jackson.

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For a broader context, the quarterback is currently signed to a five-year, $260 million deal, with two years still remaining on his existing contract.

On paper, a long-term extension beyond 2027 would help manage the cap. However, with no deal materializing so far, the Ravens have already been forced into short-term adjustments. Entering March 2026, Lamar carried the second-highest cap hit in the league at $74.5 million.

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With Trey Hendrickson now on the roster on a four-year, $112 million deal, the Ravens restructured Jackson’s contract. Under the revised terms, his cap hit dropped from $74.5 million to $34.54 million, creating roughly $40 million in cap space.

The financial impact, however, shifts forward. Following the restructure, Jackson’s 2027 cap hit rises to $84.49 million, projected to be the third highest in the league. Structurally, this leaves the Ravens with two clear paths: finalize a long-term extension or, as Riddick outlines, consider moving on.

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If the Ravens choose an extension, that route also presents complications. Jackson is expected to command a higher-value deal, and notably, he represents himself in negotiations, which affects timelines and dynamics.

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 03: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 8 carries the ball during the game against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 3, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 03 Ravens at Bengals Icon210103086

“They need to get a long-term extension in place, which is obviously for Lamar. He’s saying, ‘Hey, I’m all about long-term extensions. I want a lot of money.’ And he’s going to want a big number. But it takes two to tango, right?… Lamar does his own contracts, right?

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“So, he’s on his timeline right now. So, there’s always the possibility that Steve Bisciotti says, ‘Hey, this isn’t working. This isn’t moving the way in which I want it to move.’ His dead cap comes down for ’27. It’s much more palatable. Is it possible that they could deal Lamar Jackson? Of course it’s possible. This is business. This is big business.”

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As part of the restructure, the Ravens converted a significant portion of Jackson’s $51.25 million salary into a bonus and distributed the cap hit over four years, including two void years. This structure makes a pre-2026 move financially restrictive, but changes the outlook for 2027.

Riddick noted that by 2027, enough of the bonus will have been accounted for, reducing Jackson’s dead cap to a more manageable figure. That shift would provide the Ravens with greater flexibility if they choose to reassess their position and consider trading Lamar Jackson.

For now, Baltimore remains financially tied to Jackson, with an extension unresolved and negotiations operating on the quarterback’s timeline. While a trade remains a theoretical option, executing it would require a significant organizational decision for a franchise already navigating major transitions. For now, we can expect a long-term deal considering Lamar’s latest move during the Ravens’ offseason program.

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Lamar Jackson did what he’s been avoiding for the last two offseasons

The Ravens want to extend Lamar Jackson; that much is evident from how Steve Bisciotti has addressed the situation despite the trade noise. Still, his contract extension remains unresolved. In that context, one could reasonably expect Lamar to skip voluntary workouts, which he is not obligated to attend.

However, when the Ravens opened their offseason program this week, the franchise quarterback reported on Day 1. For context, that marks a shift from prior patterns. He skipped eight of nine voluntary workouts last offseason, and in an earlier offseason, reportedly forfeited $750K in workout bonuses by not meeting participation requirements.

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Now, there is a visible change, and it points to a broader context. Lamar did not have a strong 2025 season. He finished with 2,549 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions, along with 349 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, as the Ravens missed the playoffs.

Since then, John Harbaugh has been dismissed, and the Ravens have moved into a new phase under head coach Jesse Minter. Lamar, meanwhile, is now expected to be present this offseason, aligning with both his contract expectations and the need for a rebound in 2026. How those two variables intersect will become clearer in the months ahead.