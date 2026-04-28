Ravens Sign Undrafted QB to a 3-Year Deal After Inviting Heisman Runner-Up Diego Pavia

The Baltimore Ravens refrained from drafting a quarterback during the 2026 NFL Draft, with Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley leading the quarterback room. However, the Ravens still explored depth options, including inviting Heisman runner-up Diego Pavia, after he went undrafted.

Now, they have taken a step further by adding depth, signing Joe Fagnano to a three-year deal as an undrafted free agent, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He is set to join the Ravens for their rookie minicamp next weekend.

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Fagnano went undrafted despite a long college football journey. He began at Maine, spending four seasons and going 10-15 as a starter, before transferring to UConn in 2023. He stayed there for three years, but it was the 2025 season where he truly made an impact.

In 2025, Fagnano led the Huskies to a 9-3 record while putting up 3,448 passing yards, ranking 19th, along with 28 touchdowns, tied for 12th, and just one interception, tied for 1st, finishing with a 69.2 QBR. A seventh-year senior, he turned 25 less than a month before the draft and operated in an offense built around a quick passing game, with 28.8% of his attempts coming at or behind the line of scrimmage.

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Breaking into the Ravens’ quarterback room for the 2026 season will not be easy for the 25-year-old, but a 28-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio does give him a case. The move also comes just days after the Ravens extended a rookie minicamp invite to Pavia, further signaling their focus on adding competition and depth.

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Diego Pavia accepted the Ravens’ invitation ahead of the rookie minicamp

The draft weekend did not unfold the way Diego Pavia had envisioned. The Heisman finalist sat with a table lined with caps from all 32 NFL teams, waiting to hear his name called. But through seven rounds and 257 picks, none came. Even after the draft, there was little movement, as no team reportedly reached out with an undrafted free agent deal.

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There are a few possible reasons behind that slide. Some pointed to his 5-foot-10 frame, which would make him one of the shortest quarterbacks in the league. Others noted that he did not post a 40-yard dash time at the combine and also opted out of the vertical and broad jump drills.

Imago INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on February 27, 2026 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602272199

Still, the opportunity he was waiting for has finally arrived. The Ravens have extended him an invitation to their rookie minicamp scheduled for next weekend. And according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Pavia has accepted it.

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For a broader context, the Ravens have room for a developmental No. 3 quarterback after not using any of their 11 draft picks on the position. And with Joe Fagnano already signed to a three-year deal, the former Vanderbilt quarterback will now share the minicamp stage with former UConn signal-caller.