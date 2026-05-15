Russell Wilson and Ciara Receive Major $3M Update as QB Contemplates NFL Retirement

Russell Wilson’s journey with 3BRAND began with a hand-drawn logo and a partnership with Nike alongside his wife, Ciara. But since its launch, the brand has evolved into something much bigger than apparel. It has become the couple’s way of encouraging the next generation to chase dreams through a “Why Not You” mindset. And this week, the brand reached another major milestone.

According to reports, 3BRAND has now surpassed $3 million in contributions toward empowering youth through the Why Not You Foundation. As the news surfaced, Wilson reposted the update on his Instagram story and thanked the broader 3BRAND community for helping make the impact possible.

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“Shout out to our @3brand community! You all are part of this with us! We are so so proud of how we’re all making an impact together! Let’s go!” Wilson captioned his Instagram story.

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Wilson and Ciara originally launched 3BRAND in 2021 as a children’s clothing company inspired by Wilson’s No. 3 jersey. The brand debuted with a 40-piece collection and has since expanded significantly through its partnership with Nike. Today, the lineup includes shirts, hoodies, shorts, sweatpants, hats, backpacks, and more, with the catalog now stretching beyond 100 products.

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A few months ago, Wilson also expanded the company into youth sports uniforms through a new collection called “Kit Your Team,” which features football, soccer, baseball, and basketball jerseys and kits.

From a business perspective, the growth has been substantial as well. According to Forbes, 3BRAND generated more than $100 million in sales during 2024 and crossed $70 million in the first half of 2025 alone. Still, the larger mission behind the brand seems to matter just as much to Wilson and Ciara as the business success itself.

According to the official 3BRAND website, three percent of all sales are donated directly to the Why Not You Foundation, which the couple launched more than a decade ago. The foundation focuses on youth empowerment, education, and broader community initiatives.

With 3BRAND tied directly into that mission, Wilson and Ciara have essentially built a youth-focused company around athleticwear, casual fashion, and the same “Why Not You?” mentality they often speak about publicly.

“A lot of the things that Ciara and I accomplished, we wrote them out as kids and had people who believed in us,” Wilson told Forbes. “But as a young kid, you ultimately have to believe in you. It’s about motivating the next generation.”

And now, that message has officially translated into more than $3 million in contributions through the Why Not You Foundation. Interestingly, the milestone also arrived at a time when speculation surrounding Wilson’s football future continues building, with the veteran quarterback recently being linked to a possible retirement from the NFL.

Russell Wilson might transition to broadcasting

After spending 14 seasons in the NFL, Russell Wilson is now approaching the later stages of his career. Following his one-year stint with the New York Giants, the veteran quarterback remains unsigned. And amid that uncertainty, Andrew Marchand of The Athletic recently reported that Wilson could be preparing for a transition into broadcasting, a move that could ultimately signal the end of his NFL career.

“Russ Wilson is in deep talks to go into television, with CBS’ NFL Today the favorite, as he contemplates the end of his playing career,” Marchand reported at the beginning of this month.

Right now, Wilson technically sits in free agency across two different worlds: football and broadcasting. And while he has recently been linked to a possible backup role with the New York Jets, it is also easy to understand why networks would view him as a strong television candidate.

Over the years, Wilson has already built a relationship with CBS Sports through multiple appearances on the network. During the 2025 season, he even joined CBS as a guest analyst during the Giants’ bye week, continuing a trend of media appearances he had made previously.

If Wilson ultimately decides to step away from football and move fully into television, Marchand reported that CBS’s NFL Today currently appears to be the most likely landing spot. In that scenario, Wilson would essentially fill the vacancy left behind by Matt Ryan, who departed the network after accepting a front-office role with the Atlanta Falcons as the franchise’s president.

For now, though, a possible transition is currently up in the air. Still, at 37 years old, without a current NFL contract and with growing reported interest in broadcasting, Wilson’s transition from football into television suddenly feels like a very realistic possibility.