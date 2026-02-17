Alvin Kamara Emerges as Top Cut Candidate as Saints Attempt to Solve $18.2M Issue in Free Agency

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints Dec 1, 2024 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara 41 chats before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxHintonx 20241201_tcs_ft8_164

The New Orleans Saints have a young quarterback in Tyler Shough, but the franchise remains in a rebuilding phase. Complicating matters as free agency approaches, New Orleans is projected to be $41.8 million over the salary cap. That financial reality is why reports suggest this could be the moment the Saints ultimately part ways with veteran running back Alvin Kamara.

At the center of that conversation is NFL.com’s Matt Okada. Okada notes that although Kamara has been the offensive face of the franchise since Drew Brees retired, his tenure in New Orleans may be nearing its conclusion. In his report, several key factors stand out.

First, performance. Kamara, a former third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, is coming off the least productive season of his career. The 30-year-old posted career lows in rushing yards (471), receiving yards (186), scrimmage touchdowns (one), and yards per touch (4.0).

Advanced metrics tell a similar story. According to Next Gen Stats, he recorded career lows in explosive run rate (7.6%) and missed tackle rate (20.6%).

Then there’s the financial dimension. As mentioned, the Saints are navigating a significant cap deficit. Kamara carries an $18.6 million cap hit in 2026. If the team releases him before June 1, it would save just $360,000 while leaving $18.2 million in dead money on the books.

A post–June 1 designation changes that equation. In that scenario, New Orleans would save $8.5 million in cap space, with the dead money distributed differently. That structure makes an immediate release unlikely but positions him as a logical candidate for a post–June 1 move.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints Sep 14, 2025 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara 41 runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Caesars Superdome.

From a timing standpoint, that may be the most practical window for such a decision. It’s also worth noting Kamara’s stance from last season. He was seemingly unwilling to accept a trade and even hinted at retirement if moved.

“I just got to keep my head down,” the back said in October 2025. “And I don’t know, if I was a GM, I guess I would go to the player and be like, ‘Hey, we’re trading you. Just so you know.’ So, if (Saints general manager) Mickey (Loomis) come downstairs and says that, then I’m going to go drink a piña colada somewhere.”

That comment came before his career-worst season. Since then, circumstances have shifted. In addition to the statistical decline, Kamara missed the final six games of 2025 due to an MCL sprain suffered in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Taken together (the production dip, the injury, the cap strain, and the roster reset), a post–June 1 release appears financially logical. If the Saints choose that path to create cap relief from the $18.2 million in dead money, the next question becomes inevitable: where would Alvin Kamara land, considering he’s reported as a top cut candidate from New Orleans?

The Chiefs and the Broncos are reported as potential suitors for Alvin Kamara

With uncertainty surrounding Alvin Kamara’s future in New Orleans, a trade cannot be ruled out. Keeping that in mind, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently identified the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs as the top two potential landing spots for Kamara this offseason. That naturally raises the question: would Kamara be a fit for either team?

Start with Kansas City. The Chiefs have leaned heavily on Patrick Mahomes to carry the offense, both through the air and, at times, on the ground. Their rushing production, however, has lacked consistency. Both Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco are entering free agency, and neither delivered dominant numbers this past season.

Hunt rushed for 611 yards on 163 attempts with eight touchdowns, while Pacheco recorded 462 yards on 118 carries and just one touchdown. Given that context, it’s reasonable to suggest Kansas City could benefit from a versatile back like Kamara in 2026.

That brings us to Denver. The Broncos did not struggle to the same extent in the run game. J.K. Dobbins posted 772 rushing yards on 153 attempts with four touchdowns in his first season in Denver, and rookie RJ Harvey added 540 yards and seven scores.

Still, that doesn’t eliminate the possibility. Dobbins is a pending free agent and has dealt with recurring injuries, which could prompt Denver to reassess its backfield plans. Knox also projected Kamara’s trade value as a 2026 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.

Whether either franchise opts to invest in a 30-year-old veteran or pivots toward another solution remains to be seen in the coming weeks. As for the Saints, they are looking for a better offseason rebuild.