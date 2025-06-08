Sauce Gardner Sends 4-Word Message on Wanting New Contract After Jets’ Rejection

Last January, during a chilly Jets media day, Sauce Gardner leaned into the mic and said, “I want to be a part of the change in this organization. I want to be a part of this for a long time.” That line landed heavy; Gardner’s rookie contract still had a year left, with a 2026 option. But the sentiment was pure and simple: he wasn’t just here to play out his rookie deal—he was in it for the long haul with the Green & White. He’s kept that energy ever since. In February, when a fan on social media said that Sauce and Garrett Wilson need to be long-term pillars in New York, Gardner replied with a short and sweet “I’m (with) it” and a green heart. No fuss, no drama, just another public nod to his loyalty. But despite Gardner’s consistent signals, the Jets didn’t rush to reward it.

After he wrapped up his third season and became eligible for an extension, the team chose to exercise his fifth-year option instead, pushing any long-term deal down the road and keeping him under contract through 2026.

The decision made sense, but not without context. After two years of dominant play—Gardner was the first cornerback ever to earn first-team All-Pro honors in each of his first two NFL seasons—2024 saw a relative dip. He was flagged 10 times, missed some tackles early in the year, and saw his PFF coverage grade drop to 73.1, down from 90+ marks in 2022 and 2023. Still, even in a “down” year, he allowed just 25 catches—the fewest among all qualified cornerbacks. That’s how high the bar is for Gardner. But the dip was enough for the Jets to exercise some caution. The fifth-year option, which guarantees him $20.1 million in 2026, gives them more time to evaluate consistency before committing to a mega deal.

And that means only one thing: the guy is through the 2026 season in New York without a contract extension. But that hasn’t stopped Jets fans from finding ways to bring up his next deal. For example, recently, the 24-year-old corner hopped on his ‘X’ handle and shared a post that had nothing to do with his contract extension—literally.

“I got two bears on my property & inside my gate.. do i take that risk?” He wrote while sharing a picture of two bears near his property. And it looks like the guy’s in a real dilemma, given that the National Park Service advises against approaching bears, citing a few fatal attacks in the U.S. from 2010-2020. Gardner was asking to take the risk. And fans? They were quick to chime in, but with the contract situation in the mix.

Instead of offering safety advice, one of his fans said, “I would wait for that extension to hit first“. Gardner’s response? “You got a point😭😭😭”.

That reply resonates beyond the humor, it drops right into an ongoing contract story. As reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on May 30, 2025, the Jets have already begun extension talks and made initial offers to both Gardner and Garrett Wilson now that they’ve completed their third seasons.

And it’s not just talk—Jets coach Aaron Glenn, in late March 2025, praised Gardner’s long-term value, stating that he is “in the business of keeping good players” and that he believes Sauce “can be the best in the league”

The Jets’ decision to exercise Gardner’s fifth‑year option through 2026 was smart, but also a hedge. The dip in 2024 performance may have triggered just enough hesitation to delay an immediate extension. But the early buzz around talks—and that coach endorsement—suggests they could be serious. Pair that with Sauce’s declared desire to stay (“I wanna be a New York Jet for the rest of my career”), and any upcoming deal is likely to come with a hefty price tag. Which leads to the bigger question: how much will it cost?

How much is Sauce Gardner’s contract extension going to be?

The numbers are still not official. However, ESPN’s Rich Cimini shed light on the possibility that Gardner is “thought to be seeking at least” the $90 million mark.

Yes, the same deal the Houston Texans offered Derek Stingley Jr. recently (a three-year $90 million contract with $89.02 million guaranteed) that made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. No wonder Sauce Gardner is looking for the same deal as well. “Gardner has professed his desire to stay with the Jets long-term,” Cimini said. “The Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr. raised the ceiling with his three-year, $90 million extension. Gardner is thought to be seeking at least that much.”

“Gardner was an All-Pro in each of his first two seasons, but his play tailed off last season, as it did for many of the Jets’ defenders. Nevertheless, he’s still regarded as one of the top corners, an essential position in coach Aaron Glenn’s man-heavy scheme.” The guy wrapped up his third season with 49 tackles (a drop from 75 tackles and 57 tackles from his first two seasons) and 1.0 sack.

His play tailed off a bit, as Cimini noted, but he’s still one of the top overall cornerbacks in the NFL. If the Jets want to keep him around, it could cost them… a $90 million deal for three years? Maybe more? We’ll see.