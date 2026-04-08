In Pictures: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold’s Wedding Was a Star-Studded Affair

“Amidst the chaos of our everyday lives, every day spent with you is filled with an abundance of peace, laughter, presence, joy, and love.” A couple of years ago, that’s what Super Bowl-winning quarterback Sam Darnold’s wife, Katie Hoofnagle Darnold, wrote about him. At the time, it meant more than just a heartfelt line. Darnold was in the middle of a transition phase, dealing with uncertainty, and carrying the “bust” label from critics.

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Through all of that, one constant remained Katie. The two had been dating since 2023, and she had a front-row seat to everything. The struggles, the teams moving on, the eventual turnaround with the Minnesota Vikings, and finally, the Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks. So when they got married earlier this month, her Instagram caption, “big year for rings,” was on point.

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That’s the kind of year Darnold is having as the 28-year-old quarterback is now officially married. The ceremony and reception took place on April 3, and the guest list reflected the kind of relationships he has built over the years. Teammates, former teammates, and close friends all showed up.

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At the center of it was Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who recently became a father to a baby girl. The NFL’s official Instagram even shared moments from the ceremony, including a photo of the groomsmen, with Allen standing right behind Darnold in a suit. It is a small detail, but it says a lot about their bond.

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That presence extended beyond Allen. San Francisco 49ers receiver Christian Kirk and longtime backup quarterback Kyle Allen were also there. Interestingly, Darnold has not shared an NFL roster with either of the Allens, but the offseason training connection bridges that gap. The same goes for Kirk. No shared locker room history, yet a strong personal friendship.

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Then there is the broader circle, which arguably says even more about Darnold’s journey. According to People Magazine, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey attended with his wife, Olivia Culpo. Current teammates like Cooper Kupp, Drew Lock, and Eric Saubert were present, while former quarterbacks coach Josh McCown also showed up.

The Vikings contingent was well represented, too. Garrett Bradbury, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Blake Cashman, Nick Mullens, Brett Rypien, Brian O’Neill, and Dan Feeney were all in attendance. Add to that familiar faces from his New York Jets and Carolina Panthers days, like Mike White and Pat Elflein, and the picture becomes clearer.

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When you take a closer look, Sam and Katie’s wedding feels less like a standalone event and more like a snapshot of every phase of Darnold’s career, adding another meaningful moment to what has already been a defining year. So yes, it has been quite a year for Sam Darnold. And if anything, the wedding reinforces a simple idea. None of it happened in isolation.

Sam Darnold and Katie Hoffnagle Darnold had the “best night with their favorite people”

Sam Darnold and Katie Hoofnagle’s relationship traces back to early 2023, right around the time the quarterback was navigating his West Coast moves and broader NFL uncertainty. They went Instagram official later that year. But even then, the relationship stayed intentionally low-key, which lines up with Darnold’s overall personality.

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That balance carried into the next phase. In July 2025, just before his first season in Seattle, Darnold proposed during a beachside moment in Dana Point, California.

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It came right before a defining stretch in his career. And since then, Hoofnagle has been a consistent presence throughout his Super Bowl run with the Seahawks. Now, that progression has a formal endpoint. The two are officially married.

Speaking to PEOPLE, the couple described the wedding as “The best night with all of our favorite people,” and framed the weekend as “A fun, energetic, upbeat weekend surrounded by friends and family from all chapters of our lives as individuals and a couple.”

The celebrations opened with a “California Coastal Citrus Welcome Party” and wrapped with a “Limoncello Farewell Brunch,” giving the entire weekend a clear thematic identity. The wedding itself took place on Friday, April 3, at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California. Around 227 guests were in attendance.

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The all-black, black-tie dress code added a uniform, polished look, reinforcing the upscale but cohesive vibe they were going for.

At the reception, the couple shared their first dance as husband and wife to “It Takes a Woman” by Chris Stapleton. It was a fitting choice, both in tone and timing. And if there was one clear priority for the night, it was energy. As they put it,

“We had so much! We wanted our guests to dance the night away and from the second they entered we had our band playing to set the energy and it never stopped!”

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In the end, the wedding feels like a continuation rather than a standalone moment. It reflects the same pattern seen in Darnold’s career arc recently. Stability after uncertainty, and momentum built on consistency.