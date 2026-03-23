Seahawks Make $5.5M WR Decision Immediately After $168.6M Jaxon Smith-Njigba Signing

The Seattle Seahawks know they are Super Bowl champions. What they also understand is that after more than a month of celebration, the focus shifts to keeping the roster strong enough to do it again. And that process starts on offense. That is exactly why, soon after making Jaxon Smith-Njigba the highest-paid receiver in the league, the Seahawks moved to retain another receiver.

Per reports, wide receiver Jake Bobo is not heading elsewhere for the 2026 season and will remain in Seattle. The Seahawks have matched the offer sheet Bobo signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a restricted free agent.

For a clearer look at the deal, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the contract runs for two years and is worth $5.5 million, with $4.5 million guaranteed. It also includes a $1.75 million signing bonus, along with $1.5 million in incentives, split evenly at $750,000 per season.

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Here is how Bobo’s incentives are structured:

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$150,000 for 25 catches

$100,000 for 35 catches

$150,000 for 250 yards

$100,000 for 350 yards

$150,000 for five touchdown receptions

$100,000 for six touchdown receptions

The situation developed after the Seahawks tendered Bobo on March 11 at the original-round level. That means Seattle would have paid him $3.52 million on a one-year deal. That opened the door for the Jaguars to step in with a two-year offer, giving Seattle five days to decide whether to match it.

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Now, that decision is in. Seattle has chosen to keep Bobo. He originally joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. Over the past three seasons, the 27-year-old played all 17 games in each of his first two years and appeared in 11 games in 2025.

Production-wise, the numbers are modest. He recorded two catches for 20 yards in the regular season, but added two receptions for 33 yards and a touchdown across three postseason games, contributing to the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX run.

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So when you look at the bigger picture, this move lines up with everything Seattle has done recently. They are not just making headline signings. They are making sure the entire wide receiver room stays intact.

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Jaxon Smith-Njigba reset the wide receiver market

Jaxon Smith-Njigba wrapped up the 2025 season as the Offensive Player of the Year and a Super Bowl champion with the Seahawks. Along the way, he put up 119 receptions for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. With that kind of production, he entered the final year of his rookie deal and became eligible for an extension for the first time.

Seattle, coming off a title run, did not wait around. The franchise moved quickly and signed its top receiver to a four-year, $168.6 million extension, with over $120 million guaranteed. That pushes his average to $42.15 million per year, making him the highest-paid receiver in the league.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Championship Game-Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Jan 25, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba 11 runs against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Roger McCreary 25 during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxNgx 20260125_lbm_cf9_040

In doing so, he moved past Ja’Marr Chase and joined the short list of receivers earning over $40 million annually. With this deal in place, Smith-Njigba is now under contract with the Seahawks through the 2031 season.

The timing is also worth noting. Just last week, Seattle had already exercised its fifth-year option for 2027, valued at roughly $23.9 million. From there, the extension quickly followed, and with it, the receiver market shifted again.

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Now the attention moves elsewhere. Teams like the Los Angeles Rams and the Dallas Cowboys are next in line, with expectations building around new deals for Puka Nacua and George Pickens.