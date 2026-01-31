Sam Darnold Holds Nothing Back on Time With Jets, Panthers Ahead of Super Bowl LX

The past couple of Sam Darnold’s NFL seasons tell a very different story compared to his early years with the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers. In New York, the 28-year-old quarterback was infamously “seeing ghosts.” In Carolina, he couldn’t get past four wins in either of his two seasons. And yet, now that he’s heading to the Super Bowl, Darnold looks back on those chapters as part of the process, even while acknowledging the lows.

“The days in New York, the days in Carolina, those are part of my journey, and they’re part of my experience,” Darnold said on his recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show. “I loved every single part of it. Yeah, there were some lows that sucked. I’m not going to lie to you. That’s part of it, though. I learned so much from that, and I’m able to move on.”

Darnold’s time with the Jets began with massive expectations after New York selected him No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. What followed, however, was a stretch defined by inconsistent play, injuries, and organizational instability. Across three seasons, he never fully found his footing. The 28-year-old compiled a 13–25 record as a starter.

Over 38 games with the Jets, Darnold posted a 78.6 passer rating, throwing for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions. But his struggles in New York weren’t just about turnovers or missed throws. The organization itself was in flux throughout his tenure. After a 4–12 finish in his rookie season, the Jets fired head coach Todd Bowles. In Year 2, they hired Adam Gase, pitching him as an offensive-minded coach who could unlock Darnold’s potential.

That decision, though, immediately drew skepticism. Gase arrived after a rocky 23–25 run with the Miami Dolphins, and the Jets’ situation unraveled quickly. Darnold went 7–6 in 2019, but everything collapsed the following season, when the Jets went 2-14 in Darnold’s final season with the team. The QB, meanwhile, finished 2-10, which was also disrupted by a shoulder injury. Shortly after, the Jets moved on, trading him to Carolina.

The reset with the Panthers didn’t bring the breakthrough many expected. Over two seasons, Darnold again battled inconsistency, finishing with a 77.3 passer rating while throwing for 3,670 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions across 18 games, while also suffering an ankle injury. Carolina went 8–9 in games he started from 2021 to 2022, and the franchise ultimately declined to commit to him long term.

Taken together, Darnold’s first five years in the league were shaped by injuries, turnovers, coaching changes, front-office shakeups, and constant resets. But perspective changes with where he stands now. After a brief stint backing up Brock Purdy in the San Francisco 49ers, Darnold revived his career with the Minnesota Vikings. That season earned him a three-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks after Minnesota chose not to retain him. Now, after everything that came before it, Darnold is heading to the first Super Bowl of his career.

Sam Darnold’s former WR is rooting for him, but with mixed feelings

The Vikings had an opportunity to retain Sam Darnold after the 2024 season when he entered free agency. Instead, head coach Kevin O’Connell chose to move forward with J.J. McCarthy. Fast forward to now, and the contrast is hard to ignore. Minnesota failed to reach the playoffs, while Darnold led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl. And as that unfolded, Justin Jefferson admitted that even though he’s rooting for his former quarterback, watching it play out isn’t easy.

“It’s tough to watch but of course I love that he’s in the Super Bowl,” Jefferson said. “I’m happy for him. I want nothing but the best for him, especially the way his journey was at first. You know, people doubting him. People not giving him the respect. Now they’re giving him that respect. Now they’re seeing that he’s a top-tier quarterback in this league…I hope he wins. I’m rooting for Seattle, and I think Seattle is going to win.”

Jefferson spent just one season with Darnold running Minnesota’s offense and still extended his streak of 1,000-yard campaigns. He finished that year with 103 receptions on 154 targets for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns. Darnold, meanwhile, played a major role in the Vikings’ success, guiding them to a 14–3 record while throwing for more than 4,300 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Despite that production, Minnesota opted not to bring him back. And under McCarthy, things unraveled quickly. The quarterback dealt with multiple injuries, started 10 games, went 6–4, threw for 1,632 yards with a 57.2% completion rate, and accounted for 11 touchdowns. Jefferson still managed another 1,000-yard season, but it was one of the least productive of his career.

Now, the former Vikings quarterback is preparing to face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. As for Jefferson and Minnesota, they head into the offseason hoping for progress, and perhaps wondering what might have been.