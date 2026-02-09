Seahawks’ Uchenna Nwosu Doesn’t Hold Back to Shade Patriots After Scoring Game-Winning TD

This Seattle Seahawks group will always be remembered as Super Bowl champions. But whenever this team is discussed, the defense will inevitably take center stage. Seattle walked into Levi’s Stadium with a clear plan to disrupt, apply pressure, and make life miserable for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. And they executed it to perfection. After the game, the Seahawks linebacker, Uchenna Nwosu, who also returned a pick for a touchdown, spoke about Seattle’s defensive approach against Maye.

“The plan was to get to Maye, disrupt him,” Nwosu said. “We knew that he’s their whole team. He’s an MVP runner-up, could have been MVP. So, we know if we affect him, their whole game plan will be nothing.”

Maye entered the postseason after absorbing 47 sacks during the 2025 regular season. Once the playoffs began, though, things turned punishing, as the quarterback repeatedly struggled to stay upright in the pocket. Before the Super Bowl, Maye and the Patriots were a perfect 3–0 in the postseason, sure. But in hindsight, the second-year quarterback and MVP runner-up took five sacks in each of those first three playoff games.

Fast forward to Super Bowl Sunday, and the Seahawks’ defense made it clear they were the most relentless unit Maye would face all postseason. And that’s exactly how it played out at Levi’s Stadium. Armed with a suffocating front, Seattle sacked Maye six times, consistently disrupting his rhythm, even as he finished 27-of-43 for 295 yards. In the process, they pushed his sack total over the last four games to 21.

But the pressure didn’t stop there. Along with dropping Maye half a dozen times, the Seahawks forced three turnovers, including a decisive pick-six. Linebacker Derick Hall sparked the takeaway parade with a third-quarter strip sack, his first forced turnover since 2024. From there, Uchenna Nwosu and Julian Love took over in the fourth quarter.

Maye and the Patriots didn’t put points on the board until late, when the quarterback connected with Mack Hollins on a 35-yard touchdown to trim the deficit to 19–7. But any hope of a comeback faded quickly. Nwosu and Love intercepted Maye twice more in the final quarter, with Nwosu returning his turnover for the game-winning touchdown that sealed it.

All Uchenna Nwosu saw was the end zone in the fourth quarter

Late in the fourth quarter, with Seattle already in control, Drake Maye and the Patriots were still looking for a way to chip into the deficit. Facing a first-and-10 at Seattle’s 44-yard line with 4:27 left on the clock, Maye fired a short pass over the middle from the shotgun, targeting Kayshon Boutte.

But Devon Witherspoon came free on a blitz and jarred the ball loose, popping it into the air. Uchenna Nwosu was in the right place at the right time, snagging the interception and returning it 45 yards for his first career touchdown. And now, with the Seahawks officially crowned Super Bowl champions, the linebacker has opened up about what was going through his mind during that decisive return.

“No, I knew I was going to make it. I mean, it was just me and the end zone. There was nobody else,” Nwosu said when asked about whether he felt he was going to make it, while adding, “Green, score, run, don’t get caught,” when asked what was going through his mind as he caught the ball.

As that sequence unfolded, the Seahawks stretched the lead to 28–7. Moments later, Jason Myers drilled the extra point, pushing the advantage to 29–7 before Seattle ultimately closed things out with a 29–13 win at the final whistle. That said, powered by a dominant defensive showing, the Seahawks are now two-time Super Bowl champions, flipping the script in what turned into a decisive Super Bowl rematch.