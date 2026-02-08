What Is Jake Bobo’s Net Worth in 2026? Career Earnings, Salary, Endorsements & More About NFL WR

Jake Bobo has been with the Seattle Seahawks for three years now. And even though his role this season was limited, just a handful of receptions, really, the wideout still found a way to make himself matter when it counted the most. In the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams, he became the unsung hero after grabbing a second-half catch from Sam Darnold, which helped Seattle seal its Super Bowl berth.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the Seahawks now set to face the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium, it’s a good time to step back and look at Bobo’s journey, from his contract and salary to his career earnings, net worth, and the long road that got him here.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jake Bobo’s Net Worth?

Taking his NFL career into account, Jake Bobo has managed to earn a fairly solid paycheck, especially considering how his journey began. Beyond his contracts with Seattle, Bobo has also made a point to build something off the field, launching his own clothing and merchandise brand along the way. And when factoring in his three seasons in the NFL along with the income generated from his apparel venture, Bobo’s estimated net worth sits around $2.705 million, per Salary Sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Jake Bobo’s contract with the Seahawks?

After spending five years in college football, the 27-year-old declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. It didn’t go the way he hoped. All 32 teams passed on him through seven rounds. But Seattle saw something others didn’t. The Seahawks signed Bobo as an undrafted free agent and gave him a shot to play alongside DK Metcalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Metcalf, for his part, didn’t hesitate to praise him, calling Bobo “more detailed than I ever will be.” That attention to detail mattered. It helped Bobo earn a spot on the final 53-man roster and eventually, a rookie deal. According to Spotrac, Seattle signed him to a three-year, $2.705 million contract. The deal included a $10,000 signing bonus, $10,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $901,667.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 07: Seattle wide receiver Jake Bobo 19 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Atlanta Falcons on December 7th, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 07 Seahawks at Falcons EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251207073

Now, with the 2025 season behind him, Bobo is in the final year of that rookie contract. An extension isn’t guaranteed. But after delivering in a championship moment against the Rams, it’s fair to say he’s given the Seahawks something to think about.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much is Jake Bobo’s salary?

Following the Super Bowl against the Patriots on February 8, Bobo will enter restricted free agency ahead of the 2026 season. Over his three years in Seattle, he’s quietly put together respectable earnings for a former undrafted receiver. His average annual salary sits at $901,667. Here’s how it broke down year by year:

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Year Salary Bonuses Seahawks 2023 $750,000 $3,333 Seahawks 2024 $915,000 $3,333 Seahawks 2025 $1,030,000 $3,334 + $8,820 workout bonus

ADVERTISEMENT

A look at Jake Bobo’s career-earnings and brand endorsements?

In the process and amidst his on-field performance, Jake Bobo has managed to stack up career earnings of $2,713,820. For now, it surely isn’t that much, considering the wideout’s short NFL career and the fact that he wasn’t a top NFL draft pick. However, it still reflects steady progress. On top of that, Bobo has also begun building something of his own. He launched an official merchandise store in collaboration with Athlete Studio, offering apparel and accessories branded around his name. The shop features hats, T-shirts, and sweatshirts designed primarily for Seahawks fans. Safe to say, while the wideout is trying to make his presence felt on the field, he’s also managing to make his name known among the fans.

A look at the Seahawks’ wideout’s college and professional career

Jake Bobo’s football journey began at Duke University in 2018. As a freshman, he appeared in all 13 games and showed flashes early, finishing the season with 10 receptions for 167 yards and a touchdown. His sophomore year didn’t start as planned. He missed the opener with a broken collarbone. But he still managed to contribute, matching his reception total with 10 catches for 122 yards, though without a score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things started to shift in his junior season. With more consistent snaps, Bobo finally carved out a defined role and led Duke in receiving, pulling in 32 catches for 358 yards and a touchdown. He took another step forward in 2021, posting 74 receptions for 794 yards and another score, before deciding to transfer to the University of California, Los Angeles, for his final year. At UCLA, he capped off his college career with his most productive season yet: 57 receptions, 817 yards, and seven touchdowns.

Even with five full college seasons on his résumé, though, the transition to the NFL wasn’t smooth. The 2023 NFL Draft came and went without a call, as all 32 teams passed on him. That’s when the Seahawks stepped in, signing Bobo as an undrafted free agent and giving him a foothold at the professional level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opportunities haven’t been plentiful since. Over the past three seasons, Bobo hasn’t been a regular starter in Seattle’s offense. Still, he’s managed to stick around, and that says something. Across 45 games, he’s made just three starts but has turned limited chances into steady production. He hauled in 34 receptions on 44 targets for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

Now, he’s headed to the first Super Bowl of his career. What happens next, both in the game itself and with his future in Seattle, remains uncertain. But for a player who entered the league without draft capital or guarantees, Jake Bobo has already pushed the story further than most ever do.