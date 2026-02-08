Who Are George Holani’s Parents? Everything to Know About His Father Saia Holani

More often than not, athletes grow up with parents who nudge them toward sports early. In football, especially, it’s common to hear stories of dads passing down lessons from their own playing days or parents steering their kids toward the game based on personal experience. But in the case of the Seattle Seahawks’ second-year running back and kickoff returner George Holani, the path looks a little different.

Holani grew up around athletics, but football wasn’t the foundation at home. His father had an athletic background of his own. But that was just not in the sport Holani eventually made his name in. And that distinction matters when you look at how his journey unfolded. With that in mind, here’s a closer look at Holani’s parents and what we know about the influences that shaped his rise to the NFL.

Who is George Holani’s Father, Saia Holani?

Born in New Zealand, George Holani grew up in a household that was big in every sense of the word. He’s one of eleven siblings, and one of the older ones at that. The family originally lived in New Zealand before relocating to the United States when Holani was just three years old. A move that quietly shaped the path his athletic life would eventually take.

That background also explains why Holani’s athletic profile looks different from what you might expect. His father, Saia Holani, was an athlete himself, but football wasn’t part of his world. He played rugby and ran track, sports rooted in explosiveness and discipline rather than playbooks and formations. American football, by contrast, was unfamiliar territory.

That’s what makes Holani’s rise interesting. Despite growing up in an athletic household, it still came as something of a surprise when he gravitated toward football, while actually turning out to be good at it. While his father didn’t have technical knowledge of the game, that didn’t stop him from training his son very well.

“When I was about 8 years old, that’s when I started playing football,” Holani said ahead of the 2024 NFL draft during an interview. “My dad was making me do 300 sit-ups every day for a whole week straight. Once I started playing football games, I’m over there chugging muscle milk in the morning…my dad taught me many things, everything I know.”

That foundation carried him to St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, California, where he played from 2015 to 2018 and developed as a running back. From there, he took the next step at Boise State University in 2019, beginning his college career as a true freshman. Holani spent five seasons at Boise State, quietly building a productive résumé.

Over that stretch, he rushed for 3,596 yards on 685 carries, averaging 5.2 yards per attempt. He also added 777 receiving yards on 88 catches and accounted for 34 total touchdowns. Still, when draft weekend arrived, his name never got called. However, the Seahawks noticed the body of work and signed him as an undrafted free agent. Fast forward to now, and the kid who learned football fundamentals under the guidance of a rugby player is heading to the first Super Bowl of his career.

Who is George Holani’s mother?

Unlike Saia Holani, who played a visible role in shaping George Holani’s early football foundation, very little is publicly known about his mother. Her life has largely stayed away from the spotlight. But every now and then, Holani offers a small glimpse into that side of his upbringing. And it usually comes through food.

When asked about a dish he’d recommend without hesitation, Holani didn’t talk about anything fancy. He went straight to something personal. “My mom’s kapapulu supo,” Holani said during an interview while his time with the Seahawks during the 2025 regular season. “It is corn beef from New Zealand that is made a certain way with gravy and white rice. You just mix it all together and it becomes one of the best dishes.”

In a career built on discipline, grind, and quiet progress, that answer fits perfectly. While there’s a lack of public information on his mom, Holani’s story still traces back to family, culture, and the small comforts that never really leave you.

George Holani’s parents’ ethnicity and his relationship with his parents

Both of George Holani’s parents come from Tongan heritage. And the Seahawks’ running back was raised in a household deeply shaped by Polynesian culture. That identity played a central role in how the family operated, placing a strong emphasis on community, respect, and collective responsibility. Growing up in a large Tongan family with eleven siblings, Holani was immersed in traditions that value togetherness over individualism.

With his parents often working, Holani frequently helped care for his younger siblings. A role that naturally aligned with the values instilled at home. That same cultural foundation carried over into how his parents supported his athletic journey. Now, as Holani prepares for his first Super Bowl on February 8, his path reflects not just athletic development. But the influence of a Tongan upbringing that shaped who he is long before the NFL came calling.