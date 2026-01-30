Wife Anna Reveals Cooper Kupp’s True Feelings on Super Bowl vs. Patriots After Rams’ Disrespect Surfaces

Cooper Kupp is headed to his second Super Bowl appearance of his career. Only this time, instead of making the trip with the Los Angeles Rams, Kupp punched his Super Bowl ticket with the Seattle Seahawks, after eliminating his former team in the NFC Championship Game. And with January winding down and less than a week to go before the Super Bowl matchup against the New England Patriots, Kupp’s wife, Anna Marie Kupp, took to Instagram to reflect on what the month and his moment have meant.

“January. Counting my lucky stars and acknowledging the work that was done to have the peace and joy that was felt this month,” Anna acknowledged while sharing multiple visuals from January. “Thankful for stillness and presence in this life that is full and fast. The sunrises, sunsets, birthdays, lost teeth, running in the rain, playing and laughing loudly, baking and cooking, working with an amazing team on some really special projects for @dodocoffeeco, taking the #1 seed in the NFC, advancing to the Supwrbowl in one of the most meaningful games of Cooper’s career. All with our incredible community showing up big for us. Thankful. 🤍🪽🌀”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Marie Kupp (@annamariekupp)

Anna’s emphasis on Kupp advancing to the Super Bowl being one of the most meaningful games of the wideout’s career says a lot. And it’s easy to understand why. Kupp spent nearly a decade in Los Angeles, where he checked off just about everything a wide receiver could. Think of a Super Bowl ring, Super Bowl MVP, NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors, and a Pro Bowl nod. Still, the Rams chose to move on from the 32-year-old following the 2024 season.

From there, Kupp signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seahawks, and the move paid off. While he’s no longer in his statistical prime, he played a key role in Seattle locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He finished the regular season with 47 receptions on 70 targets for 593 yards and two touchdowns across 16 games.

Meanwhile, the wideout caught five passes for 60 yards in the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. He then followed it up with four catches for 36 yards against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, along with his first home touchdown of the 2025 season.

“It was cool,” the wideout said. “For the story to be what it was, that it had to be through the Rams to be able to get to where we wanted to go, the NFC championship, in that moment. Yeah, scriptwriters did a great job with that one, tell you that.”

So yes, this Super Bowl carries extra weight. Not just because it comes after knocking out his former team, or because it sends him to the big game once again. It also comes on the heels of reports suggesting Kupp felt disrespected by the Rams after the 2024 season ended.

Reports surfaced about Cooper Kupp’s turbulent split with the Rams

Cooper Kupp once carried the Rams to a Super Bowl title, catching eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns and walking away with Super Bowl MVP honors during the 2021 season. But football moves fast. Once Puka Nacua emerged as the Rams’ new No. 1 option, it became increasingly clear that Kupp no longer fit into the organization’s long-term plans. Kupp moved on and eventually landed with the Seahawks.

But recent reporting has shed more light on just how strained that breakup with the Rams really was. By Kupp’s own admission, things between him and the organization “weren’t in a good place.” And according to Mike Silver of The Athletic, the situation was even more complicated behind the scenes. Silver reported that the Rams never attempted to renegotiate Kupp’s salary.

Instead, they released him outright, encouraged him to retire, and Kupp believed there were people within the organization quietly signaling other teams not to offer him more than the veteran minimum.

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – JANUARY 03: Cooper Kupp 10 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates winning the NFC West after an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 3, 2026 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 03 Seahawks at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260103023

“After the Rams cut Kupp last March,” Silver reported, “he was stunned that the most powerful people in the Rams’ organization never called to thank him for his time with the franchise. (He later debriefed with McVay and maintains a good relationship with his former head coach — and with many former teammates, including quarterback Matthew Stafford, who searched for Kupp on the field Sunday night to offer his congratulations.)”

That context is what gives Kupp’s 2025 season extra meaning. It explains why this Super Bowl run feels different. And why his wife emphasized just how significant this moment is for him. After everything that followed his exit from Los Angeles, Kupp is now headed to the biggest game of the year after eliminating the very franchise that, according to reports, left him feeling dismissed.