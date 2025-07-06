Shedeur Sanders Challenge Puts Kevin Stefanski’s Entire Reputation on the Line, Says Browns Insider

Even with two first-round picks in hand, the Browns aren’t just sketching blueprints—they’re drafting destinies. Max Dorsey of Pro Football Network recently forecasted Cleveland landing Clemson’s Cade Klubnik at first overall. “Clemson’s Cade Klubnik is as good as any signal-caller in the country,” he writes. “…He’s a creative mover in the pocket and makes things happen out of structure.” Well, that’s 2026 we’re talking about. What about this season when you’ve got Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel?

Enter Cecil Shorts III, the former NFL wide receiver, who made it clear he’s had enough of stopgap solutions. If the Browns are drafting a quarterback next year, he wants to see Sanders or Gabriel playing a full season as the starter. He doesn’t want Joe Flacco in the mix because he’s 40. And he doesn’t want Kenny Pickett because he had his chance. “I don’t want to see nobody else at quarterback but the two rookies,” he said on Saturday. But there’s a catch.

Shorts wants head coach and offensive guru, Kevin Stefanski, to take the call and develop the rookie quarterback, probably Sanders. “Preseason, all I want to see is Dylan Gabriel and Shadur Sanders. I don’t want to see nobody else,” he added. “Nobody else because those two guys need the opportunity to go win the job and then put them in the fire.”

The NFL legend laid out the plan for Coach Stefanski plainly and simply. He urged the Browns to put both the rookies in preseason, let them battle out the starting role, pick the winner, and ride with him throughout the season—no switching on the quarterbacks. “I’m not big on switching quarterbacks,” Shorts said. “I hate that. Let the rookie battler all 17 if he’s healthy.”

But let’s be honest—rumblings around Berea suggest the Browns might move a quarterback before Week 1, which only sharpens the spotlight on Kevin Stefanski. That’s exactly why Cecil Shorts unleashed his rant: if the front office is clearing space, then it’s time for Stefanski to prove he’s the offensive guru everyone claims he is—the kind who can take a rookie quarterback, mold him from Day 1, and make the investment count.

“Kevin (Stefanski), you supposed to be the guru,” he continued. “This is supposed to be what you supposed to do. You got two guys that are extremely accurate in college, that were unbelievably accurate in college… if you’re the guru like you say you are, if you’re the guru like everybody says that is, oh “he can develop.’ Prove it. Prove it. Pick one and develop him throughout the year.” His prediction? Shedeur Sanders. Why?

“To me, talent-wise…, Shedeur is way better than Dillon. Dillon wasn’t nobody’s list,” Shorts said. The vision seems clear of the NFL insider—if not of the Browns: Stefanski needs to develop a rookie quarterback and secure your future. And Shedeur seems to have the upper hand. After all, in the five open practices, Sanders completed 77.4 percent of his passes (41-for-53), racking up 9 TDs, and one interception. Gabriel, on the other hand, completed just 57.8 passes (48-for-83), with eight TDs.

But the big question here remains: is the head coach on board with Shedeur as his quarterback 1?

Where does Shedeur Sanders find himself amidst QB trade talks?

Over the years, the Browns have carried the label of a team that “ain’t developed a franchise quarterback.” This offseason, they finally looked determined to change that, drafting two rookies while keeping a pair of veterans in the building. But if you’re assuming Kevin Stefanski and company have solved their quarterback problems, think again. As the 2025 regular season approaches, Cleveland is widely expected to cut ties with at least one quarterback, and the uncertainty isn’t going away anytime soon.

Many predicted that Shedeur Sanders would be out of Cleveland even before he takes his first snap. The hype was palpable as the reports were suggesting that Cleveland might draft a QB next year. Clemson’s Cade Klubnik is in the mix, as per Max Dorsey. And as per Ryan McCrystal and Mike Moraitis, they could target Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But let’s be honest—is there a world where we can expect Shedeur Sanders to be the man out? Probably not. Sanders’ stock might have dropped over the last couple of months, sure. No argument. But he’s a talented quarterback who can lead the Browns’ offense. The 23-year-old former Colorado QB threw 37 TD passes, completing 74% of his passes in his last year at Colorado. His mobility? Not that elite. But his arm talent? Eye-catching.

Plus, he turned heads in the OTAs as well as in the minicamp. Besides, the Browns are likely to part ways either with Flacco or Pickett. So, ahead of the 2025 season, Coach Stefanski has a lot on his to-do list. We just have to see if he can prove that he’s the ultimate offensive guru. If he fails? That remains to be seen.