Shedeur Sanders Warned Against Ignoring Tom Brady’s Advice as NFL Legend Sounds Alarm on Starter Dreams

First, it was a normal FaceTime, then a few grainy clips, and before you knew it, the internet had already bought the story—Shedeur Sanders just rolled into Cleveland with a brand-new orange Rolls-Royce worth half a million. Sports radio lit up, fans spiraled, and critics had their takes. But Shedeur wasn’t having it. “Another lie…. I’m focused on my team not a car purchase,” he wrote on X. His dad, Deion? Simple: “LIES!” One rumor, two tweets, full damage control.

Then came the truth. That car wasn’t Shedeur’s. It was a loaner—sent for a review by his brother, Deion Jr., who explained everything in a YouTube vlog. “Why would y’all think this was Shedeur’s? Who said anything about this being Shedeur’s? Nobody said that. Y’all just made your own story and ran with it,” Deion Jr. clapped back. But by then, the narrative was already loose, running wild.

And if you’re thinking the outside noise about Shedeur allegedly purchasing a Rolls-Royce would stop just yet, think again. Former NFL wideout Donte Stallworth recently appeared on Howard Eskin’s podcast and was asked, “If you were with the Cleveland Browns and you saw a fifth-round draft pick have a Rolls-Royce delivered to the practice facility and painted in the Browns colors, what would your thoughts be?” Stallworth’s response?

“You know, if I’m not mistaken, I remember Tom Brady telling him to his face, when he had a Rolls-Royce in college, asking him ‘What the hell are you doing with that thing?'” Stallworth explained. Brady, who rose from a sixth-round pick to NFL GOAT, knows a thing or two about keeping his mind on the game rather than material distractions.

Brady scolding Shedeur for owning a Rolls-Royce isn’t new. During an episode of Brady’s Let’s Go podcast featuring Coach Prime and Shedeur, the Patriots legend said, “I think he needs to get his (butt) in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible.” Stallworth, however, took a broader view.

The former NFL wideout emphasized the importance of optics, noting that for some people—right or wrong—staying true to themselves is what helps them succeed, both in life and on the football field. He noted that if Shedeur becomes the Browns‘ franchise quarterback, nobody will care about the Rolls-Royce. But if he fails? That’s the messy part.

“I’ve always been one that optics are very important, regardless of if you know if he could be the best teammate that they have there,” he added. “I’m a big believer in optics and… you know, it’s not the greatest message to convey, but you know, at the same time, some people, whether right or wrong they that’s who they are and being themselves helps them be better or be themselves on the football field.

“If he (Shedeur) goes out and at some point becomes a starter and is the franchise quarterback, no one will be talking about this but if things don’t work out and they spiral then this is going to be one of the things that people will say that contributed to the downfall or at least the mindset of not not being aware of the optics and kind of taking the situation seriously.”

To add to the intrigue, Shedeur Sanders enters a packed Browns quarterback room with plenty of eyes on him. He’s firmly denied the Rolls-Royce rumors, emphasizing his focus on football and dedication to his new team. Still, the former Colorado star remains under a microscope heading into his rookie year—and if he wants to make the most of it, taking a page from Tom Brady’s playbook might be the smartest move he can make.

When Tom Brady asked Shedeur Sanders to stay humble

Shedeur Sanders has always been in the spotlight—from his college days at Jackson State and Colorado to his time training with Tom Brady, even before becoming a household name. The NFL legend, then a Buccaneer, worked with Shedeur during a session at Berkeley Prep in Tampa, helping him fine-tune his footwork and mechanics. And ever since, Brady has remained a mentor.

Fast forward a few years, and Brady sat down with Shedeur’s dad on his Let’s Go podcast, where he got a chance to tell how awesome it was to watch young Shedeur over the first three games of the 2023 season. “Well, I think naturally, you know, he’s very proactive,” Brady said while having a chat with Coach Prime. “You know, we had a conversation and then phone calls and then text messages and then you know, him making the commitment to say, ‘All right, hey, this is what I want to do. I’m really serious about it,’ because a lot of it is you know, you want to see what their intention is.

via Imago Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 throws during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. Akron , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJeffxLangex USATSI_26143988

“Because when you see someone that’s really open to learning and wants to, you know, has this thirst for knowledge you want to be able to support that. And I think Shedeur has just done amazing things.” And that’s when Shedeur popped on screen to join the show. Brady welcomed him with a piece of advice. “Listen, stay humble over there young man,” Brady said with a laugh.

Brady later made it clear that he’s talking a lot of good things about Shedeur. And the QB shouldn’t have listened to all this. In fact, he’d rather discuss all these things with his dad. And now? Looking at how Shedeur is getting along with his new teammates, it’s safe to say that the Browns’ quarterback is staying humble. And most importantly, he’s gearing up to start his NFL career.