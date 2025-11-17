Shilo Sanders Suffers Latest NFL Setback as Another Team Picks Former Chiefs Star Over Him

Shilo Sanders has basically been MIA ever since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released him before he could even get his NFL career off the ground. In the meantime, he’s been keeping himself busy. We’re talking about dropping a surprisingly successful music album, popping up on social media, and constantly chiming in on his brother Shedeur Sanders’ posts. So he’s still very much visible, just not on an NFL field.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Here’s the part that really stings: we’re already heading into Week 12, and not a single NFL team has signed Shilo. And to make matters worse for the 25-year-old, the Jacksonville Jaguars just added a safety to their practice squad, and no, it wasn’t Shilo, even though he’s been sitting in free agency since before the season even kicked off.

On Monday, the Jags announced that they’ve signed the former Kansas City Chiefs‘ star, Juan Thornhill, to the practice squad. The Chiefs drafted Thornhill in the second round (63rd overall) of the 2019 NFL draft. He spent four seasons in KC, where he won a couple of Super Bowls (LIV and LVII) before signing with the Cleveland Browns.

ADVERTISEMENT

And let’s just say things haven’t exactly gotten easier for the veteran since then. He landed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Browns back in 2023, but his time in Cleveland was short-lived. After battling multiple injuries over just two seasons, the Browns ultimately decided to move on, thereby releasing him.

Thornhill then signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this season. But through 11 weeks, the veteran struggled despite his status as a starter. In nine games, the 30-year-old recorded 38 tackles (23 solo, 15 assisted), averaging about 4.2 per game. And after a brutal 25-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, where Thornhill had just one tackle, the Steelers decided to cut ties with him. Fast forward to now, and he just signed with the Jaguars.

ADVERTISEMENT

How will Juan Thornhill give extra depth to the Jaguars’ secondary?

Juan Thornhill has suited up in 96 career games, started in 75, and has totaled 375 tackles, 25 passes defensed, eight interceptions, seven quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one touchdown, and 1.0 sack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Which naturally makes you wonder: How will the 30-year-old add extra depth to the Jaguars’ secondary? For the time being, Thornhill is signed to the practice squad. However, the Jaguars can promote any practice-squad player to the active game-day roster up to three times during the 2025 season.

Right now, Eric Murray is on IR, and Antonio Johnson has been starting next to Andrew Wingard. Additionally, the Jaguars also like to use defensive packages that include three safeties on the field at once. That means only one thing: They need extra depth on the secondary. In short, if they ever feel thin at the position, Thornhill could be brought up to share his experience on the secondary.

On the other side, Shilo remains seated waiting for his big NFL turn. Right now, there’s no clear path for him. Most undrafted players who don’t crack the final roster on their first try are in the same boat. Unless someone turns heads in camp or fills a specific need, they usually don’t make the cut, and Sanders is no different. Still, if he clears waivers, the Buccaneers or another team could bring him onto a practice squad, which is the most realistic next step for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

That shows where he is in his journey: he’s still far from making an impact in the league and has a long climb ahead before he can push for a real spot.