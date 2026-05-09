Aaron Rodgers Cuts Off Direct Contact With Steelers as Mike McCarthy Addresses QB’s Return – Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers received encouraging news this week when reports surfaced that Aaron Rodgers is currently in Pittsburgh. But whether that development signals growing optimism around Rodgers eventually signing or simply adds more confusion to the situation is still up for debate. For starters, no deal has been finalized yet. And now, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette has added another layer to the ongoing Rodgers-Steelers saga.

“SOURCES: Aaron Rodgers has been in town for a couple days, but the Steelers have not met with him yet and instead have been talking with his agent. Rodgers has stayed away from the team’s South Side facility while the three-day rookie minicamp has been going on,” Dulac wrote on X.

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Right now, the Steelers are in the middle of their three-day rookie minicamp. And as OTAs get closer, Pittsburgh currently has Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and rookie Drew Allar in the quarterback room. Rodgers could eventually become the fourth name on that list. But at the moment, the Steelers still do not appear to have a clear answer on where things stand.

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Dulac’s report about Rodgers remaining away from the facility while his agent, David Dunn, handles conversations also came shortly after Steelers general manager Omar Khan admitted he was unsure about Rodgers’ whereabouts.

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“I don’t know where specifically Aaron is,” Khan said this week. “I can tell you that Aaron and I, and Coach [Mike McCarthy] and Aaron and Aaron’s representatives, we’ve had some good conversations since the season ended and since Mike got hired. It’s been positive. I don’t know where he is at this moment. We continue to have conversations and they’re positive. We had a good experience with him last year and I think he would probably echo the same thing. Conversations continue.”

Khan’s comments do not necessarily suggest Rodgers is leaning toward signing or walking away from Pittsburgh. But they do reinforce one thing: months into the offseason, Rodgers remains unsigned, and the Steelers are still waiting.

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And from the team’s perspective, this uncertainty has dragged on for a while now. Earlier in the offseason, Khan insisted this would not turn into a repeat of last year, when Rodgers signed his one-year deal in June 2025. Then Art Rooney II said he expected clarity before the draft. Neither of those timelines materialized.

Fast forward, and Dulac has previously suggested the next meaningful checkpoint could be OTAs. With Pittsburgh scheduled to begin OTAs on May 18, the obvious question becomes whether Rodgers finally signs before the offseason program officially starts.

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There still appears to be optimism inside the organization. But what Rodgers is actually thinking right now is something only the four-time MVP truly knows. Until then, Khan, Rooney, and Mike McCarthy continue waiting on Rodgers, much like the rest of the Steelers fan base. And if you ask McCarthy, his stance on the situation has remained exactly the same.

“It would be awesome to have four quarterbacks,” McCarthy said.

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This is a developing story. Stay Tuned!