Aaron Rodgers’ Emotional Final Words to Mike Tomlin Revealed After His Decision to Step Down as Steelers HC

A year ago, during the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ end-of-season meeting, Mike Tomlin could be heard saying, “I love what I do; I love who I do it with; I love where I do it.” Fast forward to now, and Tomlin once again stood in front of his players for a season-ending meeting. This time, the message was different. The longtime head coach told the room he was stepping down. And inside that room, Aaron Rodgers could be heard offering a brief but emotional reaction.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry,” he said.

The words carried weight. Rodgers came to Pittsburgh largely because of his respect for Tomlin. The Steelers, in turn, signed the veteran quarterback in June 2025 with a clear objective: end a postseason drought that had stretched close to a decade. The respect never faded, but the results never arrived either.

Rodgers finished the regular season at 10–6, throwing for 3,322 yards on 65.7% completion, with 24 touchdowns. Pittsburgh edged the Baltimore Ravens to win the division and return to the playoffs. But the season unraveled quickly in the Wild Card round. Against the Houston Texans, Rodgers went 17-of-33 for 146 yards, no touchdowns, one interception, and took four sacks as the Steelers bowed out once again.

Despite the disappointment, Rodgers never distanced himself from his coach. Speaking publicly and possibly for the last time as a Steeler, he delivered a pointed defense of Tomlin.

“Mike T. has had more success than damn near anybody in the league for the last 19, 20 years,” the 42-year-old quarterback said. “And more than that, though, when you have the right guy and the culture is right, you don’t think about making a change, but there’s a lot of pressure that comes from the outside, and obviously that sways decisions from time to time. But it’s not how I would do things and not how the league used to be.”

A day later, Tomlin made his decision official.

Over nearly two decades in Pittsburgh, he never posted a losing season. He compiled a 193-114-2 regular-season record, won a Super Bowl, captured eight division titles, and reached the playoffs 13 times. In his farewell statement, Tomlin focused less on results and more on gratitude.

“This organization has been a huge part of my life for many years, and it has been an absolute honor to lead this team,” he said. “I am deeply grateful to Art Rooney II and the late Ambassador Rooney for their trust and support. I am also thankful to the players who gave everything they had every day, and to the coaches and staff whose commitment and dedication made this journey so meaningful.”

The timing, however, wasn’t difficult to understand. Calls to “Fire Tomlin” grew louder after a 26–7 loss to the Buffalo Bills earlier this season. Even as Tomlin reached milestones (earning his 200th career win against the Detroit Lions and tying Chuck Noll for ninth all-time in regular-season victories with a Week 18 win over the Ravens), his postseason résumé told a different story.

Under Tomlin, Pittsburgh failed to win a playoff game for nine straight seasons. Their last postseason victory came in 2016, an 18–16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Pittsburgh followed it by a loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. There were no January wins after that.

Now, with Tomlin stepping away, the Steelers will begin a search for just their fourth head coach since 1969. And for someone who can finally end a drought that even one of the league’s most stable tenures couldn’t solve.

What’s next for Mike Tomlin after stepping down as the Steelers’ HC

Mike Tomlin stepped down as the Steelers’ head coach with two years still left on his contract, money that reportedly would have paid him close to $25 million per year. That context immediately shifted the conversation from why he left to what comes next. One possibility might be a move into media. Rich Eisen suggested that Tomlin may already have an offer lined up.

“The word is that he already has a media offer in his back pocket, and that wouldn’t surprise me if that’s the case,” Eisen said in a recent episode of his podcast. “You know, it would just be interesting to me to see him sitting suited and booted on a set, providing outside noise.”

However, not everyone is convinced that Tomlin is ready to trade the sideline for a studio. Steelers insider Jerry Dulac pushed back on the idea that Tomlin is done coaching.

“I would have to, if I were a betting man, say he would probably be back in the NFL in some amount of time, whatever that is,” Dulac responded.

At this point, the only certainty is the immediate future. Tomlin won’t be coaching in 2026. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, teams that reached out were told Tomlin has no plans to be on the sideline next season. For now, the expectation is a reset year: time away from the weekly grind before resurfacing in 2027. Whether that return comes as a head coach or as a media presence remains unclear.