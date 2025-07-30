Aaron Rodgers Frustrated at Training Camp Despite Mike Tomlin’s $375M Decision for Steelers QB

Aaron Rodgers didn’t throw an official snap in the offseason before camp kicked off—and it showed. The Steelers had good enough plays in the first week of camp, sure. But they still looked like a team that barely had time to gel at the training camp. No surprise there, really. George Pickens? Gone. Minkah Fitzpatrick? Out. In came DK Metcalf‘s deep-threat energy, Jalen Ramsey‘s swagger, and Jonnu Smith, expected to get into the act.

Safe to say that it’s a completely retooled roster with barely any shared reps to lean on. And with Rodgers just ramping up, the early cracks weren’t hard to spot. As the first week of camp is done and dusted, CBS released a report on how long it will take the Steelers’ offense to realize its potential. And of course, Aaron Rodgers was the center of attention. It started with some good moments from Rodgers.

The 41-year-old quarterback had his moments, especially near the goal line during Seven Shots—seven reps from the 2-yard line, where timing is everything. When he stayed clear in the pocket, he looked sharp like the future Hall of Famer he is. He connected well with Metcalf and the tight end duo, Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. Smith’s still catching up, but with all that extra work on the JUGS machine, it won’t be long. But there has been a wrinkle.

The 41-year-old quarterback, who is expected to end the Steelers’ postseason drought, hasn’t quite found his rhythm outside the pocket. For starters, he missed a sideline throw on the run. Then he made his first deep attempt at the camp in the direction of Metcalf. The Steelers’ WR1 nearly hauled it in, sure. But Rodgers threw it several yards out of bounds. So, it didn’t matter.

Saturday (July 26) didn’t help much either, with a string of drops, five straight incompletions, and several batted passes. Not to mention, Rodgers had already recorded an interception on his first pass of the camp to Patrick Queen and another to Ramsey. Taken all together, it’s safe to say that Rodgers did have some nice throws, sure.

But in brief moments, he looked frustrated, and it’s clear that the timing and chemistry are still very much under construction. With training camp in motion, chemistry is expected to develop between the quarterback and his receivers. After all, Mike Tomlin and Co. have spent a good chunk of money to build this roster.

Mike Tomlin gave Aaron Rodgers a roster he needs

Coach Tomlin has constantly been recording winning seasons for the Steelers. Yet, the Steelers Nation never seemed satisfied, and rightfully so. After all, it’s that postseason drought that haunts the Steel City every January. So, when the 2025 offseason rolled in, Tomlin and his crew were expected to build a Super Bowl-calibre roster. And as it turned out, the Pittsburgh team invested a franchise-record $375 million to build this championship-caliber roster.

Count Metcalf, Ramsey, Smith, and Rodgers as the headliners of this new-look roster—and to top it off, the Steelers locked in T.J. Watt with a historic extension. Rodgers, fresh off a mediocre stint with the Jets, grabbed a 1-year deal worth up to $20 million. As for his offensive weapons, the Steelers locked in Metcalf on a five-year, $150 million contract. And it keeps getting better from here. Ramsey? Four years, $84.7 million.

Then there was TJ’s contract after months of contract dispute. Watt inked a three-year $123 million extension, including $108 million guaranteed, and became the highest-paid non-QB in the league. With all that in mind, one thing’s clear: Rodgers has all the weapons in his arsenal to lead the Steelers home in the 2025 season. No excuses. Metcalf and Smith will be his key targets. Ramsey will command the backfield. And Watt will do what he’s been doing for eight years. Is it going to be the Steelers’ year? That we shall see.