Aaron Rodgers’ Hidden Plans Revealed Against Texans Amid Major Update on Steelers QB’s Retirement

With five of the six Wild Card games wrapped up, attention now turns to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The challenge is obvious. Pittsburgh is lining up against the Houston Texans, the league’s No. 1 defense, a matchup that presents real problems for a Steelers offense trying to survive and advance to the divisional round. But according to former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch, Rodgers may have a subtle edge.

“I think the thing that gives the Steelers the advantage is: Number one, it’s home. But also, Aaron Rodgers can use that snap count as a weapon at the line of scrimmage, knowing that crowd noise is not going to be a factor. So, that’s going to be that hidden tool that Aaron is able to use to maybe keep that defense off balance,” Batch said.

And the concern Batch raised isn’t theoretical. Houston finished the season ranked No. 1 in total defense, allowing just 277.2 yards per game per FOX Sports, while also ranking first in defensive EPA/play on SumerSports’ 2025 team defensive table. That combination of efficiency and discipline is exactly why the Steelers’ offense faces such a steep climb.

That’s where Rodgers’ snap count comes into play. Most quarterbacks rely on simple, rhythmic cadences. Easy to anticipate, easy to study. Rodgers doesn’t. He changes rhythm, alters snap words, shifts timing mid-practice, sometimes snaps the ball instantly, and other times holds it forever. This isn’t new, either. Rodgers spent three years backing up Brett Favre in Green Bay, and he wasn’t just watching.

“Brett Favre had a great cadence,” Rodgers said. “I copied the things that I liked and expanded where I felt like there was room to expand. We’ve been doing it for a long time.”

That unpredictability is why Rodgers’ cadence can become a weapon against Houston. He uses it to draw defenders offside and to force the defense to reveal coverage or pressure looks before the snap. When a defender jumps early, the play continues, a flag comes out, and Rodgers gets a free play. In the process, he can take a deep shot with virtually no downside. That element becomes even more intriguing with DK Metcalf returning from his two-game suspension.

However, there’s a risk. The same cadence that traps defenses can also burn Rodgers’ own teammates with false starts. That’s why Pittsburgh spent part of the offseason studying Rodgers’ voice and timing, making sure the offensive line stayed in sync. Whether that preparation holds up against the NFL’s top-ranked defense is the real question. Meanwhile, with the Wild-Card approaching, Rodgers now also faces the most lingering question: What’s next after this season?

Steelers could bring back Aaron Rodgers for the 2026 season

Back in June 2025, shortly after signing with the Steelers, Aaron Rodgers made it clear he was “pretty sure” the 2025 season would be his last. Fast forward to now, though, and that certainty feels far less solid. Whether the Wild Card round ends up being his final game, or he pushes all the way toward a Super Bowl run, the bigger question still lingers: Will Rodgers return in 2026?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Steelers would be “more than open” to continuing with Rodgers as their starting quarterback. While it remains unclear whether Pittsburgh would target a quarterback in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Rodgers could still enter next season as QB1, assuming he decides to keep playing. The door to that possibility was cracked open by Rodgers himself before the Steelers’ regular-season finale.

“I’m thinking about this week, but obviously I’m 42 years old and I’m on a one-year deal,” Rodgers said via ESPN. “So you know what the situation is. Whenever the season ends, I’ll be a free agent. So that’ll give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there’ll be options, I would think, maybe one or two, if I decide I still want to play.”

That framing alone suggests Rodgers isn’t fully ready to close the book. Interest in a 2026 return appears to be there, at least on some level. Whether that interest turns into another season, though, remains an open question, one that only Rodgers himself can ultimately answer.