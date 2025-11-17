Aaron Rodgers’ Inner Circle Leaks Return Date as Steelers’ Worst Fear Confirmed

The Pittsburgh Steelers rolled past the Cincinnati Bengals 34-12 in their Week 11 divisional showdown, bumping their record to 6-4. But the win came with a rough twist. The 41-year-old veteran quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, went down with a wrist injury, leaving the team holding its breath.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Aaron Rodgers, to my understanding, has told people close to him that he will be back very soon,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport explained. “He has told more people close to him that he does now want to miss a game. He is pushing to play in this game.”

For now, his status for the Steelers’ Week 12 road game against the Chicago Bears is still unclear. However, the way things are shaping up, it’s likely that the veteran QB will suit up on Sunday, as he doesn’t want to miss a single game this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quarterback’s injury happened late in the second quarter. As he got dragged down after throwing the ball away on second-and-goal, he came down hard on his left wrist and hand. He tried to push through it, staying on the field for one more snap after the timeout. But the damage was pretty clear.

When he jogged to the sideline for Chris Boswell’s 25-yard field goal, his hand looked bloodied and stiff. By halftime, the situation had shifted. Backup quarterback Mason Rudolph revealed that Rodgers told him straight up that he wouldn’t be able to go and that Rudolph would be taking over for the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw what you guys saw, which was [Rodgers] kind of go down gingerly a little bit, but I wasn’t sure severity, and I’m still really not sure, either,” Rudolph said. “We talked in the locker room, and he told me, he gave me the finger — not the bad finger, but the index — and said you’re going in.”

The Steelers officially listed Aaron Rodgers as questionable to return, but he never made it back onto the field. Now, heading into Week 12, the situation is still a bit cloudy. There’s some optimism that he could suit up this weekend. But that wrist injury might slow down his push to play against the Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

After all, Aaron Rodgers has broken his wrist

Initially, Aaron Rodgers was reported to have sustained a hand injury. Mike Tomlin, however, later confirmed that the quarterback had hurt his wrist. Following the game, Rodgers’ injury was supposed to be evaluated on Monday. Fast forward to now, and it is confirmed that Rodgers has fractured his wrist. Which naturally makes you wonder:

Will Rodgers be able to suit up next week with a broken wrist? Rapoport believes he can, considering the QB has sustained an injury in his non-throwing arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know it seems crazy because he broke a bone in his wrist, but it is a left wrist,” the analyst added. “If he’s able to grip, if he’s able to receive the ball on the snap, it is actually possible that Rodgers could play this weekend. I had someone tell me that he was essentially 50-50 to play this week. So it sounds bad, but Aaron Rodgers does want to play and is trying to see how he could do it for the Steelers.”

In his absence against the Bengals, Rudolph led the Steelers to a crucial win on Sunday. The backup QB went 12-of-16 for 127 yards and one touchdown. Rudolph was efficient enough to lead the Steelers to a win, sure. But the Steelers Nation now expects Aaron Rodgers to return this weekend.