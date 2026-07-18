“Aren’t a Serious Organization”: Steelers Face Brutal Backlash for Letting Aaron Rodgers Return

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a different approach when they hired veteran head coach Mike McCarthy rather than a coordinator, as they had done in recent coaching searches. That’s why expectations are high for McCarthy to deliver yet another winning season, which would make it 20 straight for Pittsburgh. At the same time, though, it raises an interesting question: is that ultimately enough for McCarthy?

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Sportsbooks have set the Steelers’ win total at 8.5 games, a number that reflects the perception of Pittsburgh in recent years: a team good enough to win nine or 10 games, but not more. And as that conversation continues, Vic Tafur of The Athletic explained why the Steelers continue to be viewed that way. In his opinion, it comes down to the decision to bring Aaron Rodgers back for one more season.

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“It’s not the sexiest storyline, but the Steelers are shooting for their 20th straight non-losing season, but this time without Mike Tomlin,” Tafur wrote. “Aaron Rodgers, 42, decided he wanted to come back, and the Steelers aren’t a serious organization, so they said sure. There is enough defensive talent here, and I really like the addition of Michael Pittman Jr., so congratulations to Pittsburgh. Nine wins and they’re irrelevant once again.”

The way this offseason shaped up, it felt like Rodgers wasn’t sure whether he wanted to play one more season. Still, the 42-year-old quarterback returned on a one-year deal and made it clear that the 2026 season is going to be his last as a professional football player. But does that solve the Steelers’ long-term problem?

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While there’s no denying that Aaron Rodgers could lead them to the playoffs, the Steelers will be left without a developed quarterback once he retires. Pittsburgh currently has Will Howard and Drew Allar on the depth chart.

However, neither of the young quarterbacks has any NFL experience. That means if Rodgers suffers an injury or the Steelers struggle to win games, frustration could quickly begin to build among the fanbase. ESPN’s Mina Kimes recently suggested that by the time Thanksgiving rolls around, Steelers fans may be chanting, “Howard! Howard! Howard!”

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“My prediction is, in December, maybe around Thanksgiving, we’re going to hear this in the stands, ‘Howard! Howard! Howard!'” Kimes said on The Bill Barnell Show. “The Steelers in November to December, go Eagles, Broncos, Texans…And I think that’s when Rodgers… I think that the fans are gonna be really unhappy with the offensive output in those games. This is based on me doing a live pod in Pittsburgh, and we surveyed the crowd, and they were all begging for Will Howard.”

The season will get tough for the Steelers when they face Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, and Baltimore after their bye week. On top of that, Rodgers’ age is also a major concern. He’s turning 43 this season, and when he started for the Steelers in 2025, the veteran QB was relying heavily on quick throws.

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So, on paper, Aaron Rodgers’ signing gives the Steelers another opportunity to record a winning season. Still, Tafur believes that it’s going to be another 9 or 10-win season for Pittsburgh, hence calling them irrelevant. Rodgers, meanwhile, is all set for his last dance.

Aaron Rodgers confirms his stance on his last NFL season

Aaron Rodgers is entering the 22nd season of his NFL career and his second with the Steelers. In the process, he became the first quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement to start back-to-back seasons for the Steelers. At the same time, however, the 42-year-old knows that it’s going to be his final season in the NFL. And ahead of the training camp, Rodgers’ latest Instagram post confirmed that.

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“Last Rodeo,” Rodgers captioned, as he shared a bunch of pictures with his Steelers teammates, including DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Pat Freiermuth, Roman Wilson, Mason Rudolph, and Ben Skowronek.

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After delaying his decision to return for months, Rodgers ultimately signed with the Steelers on a one-year, $25 million deal ahead of the offseason program. Now, he’s reuniting with his former head coach, Mike McCarthy, as the QB-HC duo is expected to end the Steelers’ playoff drought. Whether they can accomplish that, or whether the Steelers are headed for yet another one-and-done postseason appearance, remains to be seen.