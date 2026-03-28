Art Rooney II Breaks Silence on NFL’s Race-Based Hiring Rule Bearing His Father’s Name Amid Florida Pushback

For more than two decades, the NFL’s hiring landscape has been shaped by the Rooney Rule, a policy named after the father of Pittsburgh Steelers‘ owner, Art Rooney II, Dan Rooney. But now, that long-standing policy is facing a new kind of scrutiny. After Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier sent a letter to Roger Goodell urging the league to suspend the rule, Rooney has acknowledged that the situation may require a fresh review.

“There’s no question that the environment has changed in recent years,” Rooney told Kalyn Kahler of ESPN. “We do have an obligation to make sure that our policies comply with the laws, whatever the law is, and whatever the changes in law might be. We’ve got to look at that and make sure we’re in compliance…That’s just the environment we’re existing in today.”

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The Rooney Rule has been in place since 2003. It requires NFL teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for head coach, general manager, and coordinator openings. The structure of the rule has not changed, but the conversation around it clearly has.

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This year, that conversation has intensified. Part of it ties back to long-standing concerns about diversity and hiring practices across the league. Uthmeier, however, has taken a legal angle. In his letter to Goodell, he argued that the Rooney Rule conflicts with Florida law. He argued:

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“The NFL’s use of the Rooney Rule violates Florida law by requiring race-based considerations in hiring. Florida law is clear. Hiring decisions cannot be based on race, and the Rooney Rule mandates race-based interviews and incentivizes race-based decisions.

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“That’s discrimination. We’re demanding the NFL suspend the Rooney Rule, and failure to do so may result in enforcement actions against the league for race-based discrimination. NFL teams and their fans don’t care about the race of the coaching staff. They want a merit-based system that gives their team the best chance to win.”

The stakes are not abstract here. Three NFL franchises operate in Florida: the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Jacksonville Jaguars. Uthmeier pointed directly to that, arguing that fans in the state are focused on results, not background.

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“NFL fans in Florida don’t care what color their coach’s skin is. They care what colors their coach is wearing…and that those are winning on the football field,” he added.

He has also set a clear timeline, asking the league to confirm a decision on suspending the rule by May 1, 2026. If that does not happen, the situation could escalate into a civil rights enforcement action.

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On the league’s side, Rooney’s comments reflect a broader reality. The NFL is now operating in a shifting legal and social environment, especially when it comes to hiring, diversity, and compliance. That does not mean immediate change, but it does mean the rule is no longer insulated from challenge.

So now, the focus turns to the league office. With the next owners’ meeting approaching, the NFL and Goodell are expected to take a closer look at the Rooney Rule, not just as a policy, but as something that may need to be reassessed in light of the current landscape.

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The NFL is expected to take a closer look at the Rooney Rule

Alongside Roger Goodell, James Uthmeier also sent his letter to the three Florida-based teams, the Dolphins, Buccaneers, and Jaguars, putting direct pressure on both the league and its franchises regarding the Rooney Rule. Once that happened, the NFL acknowledged receiving the letter and confirmed that it is reviewing the matter.

“We believe our policies are consistent with the law and reflect our commitment to fairness, opportunity, and building the strongest possible teams,” NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said.

At the same time, the Rooney Rule has already been under scrutiny for reasons beyond the legal angle. After the 2025 season, there were 10 head coaching vacancies across the league. When the cycle wrapped up, only one minority candidate was hired. The Tennessee Titans hired Robert Saleh as head coach.

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That outcome raised obvious questions. And it is something Goodell himself addressed, noting that the league needs to reassess where things stand.

“I think we have become a more diverse league across every platform including coaching, but we still have more work to do,” Goodell said. “There’s got to be more steps. We’re reevaluating everything we’re doing, including the accelerator program, including every aspect of our policies in our program to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow rather than yesterday. We need to be looking at that and why did we have those results this year?”

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From a process standpoint, Goodell made it clear that teams did follow the rule. Every franchise met the requirement of interviewing minority candidates, and in many cases, exceeded the minimum.

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But that is where the conversation starts to shift. It is no longer just about whether the rule is being followed. It is about whether it is actually producing the intended results. And now, whether it aligns with evolving legal standards as well.

So the situation sits at an interesting intersection. On one side, the league is evaluating the effectiveness of the Rooney Rule after another underwhelming hiring cycle.

On the other hand, it is now being pushed to ensure that the same rule holds up legally. And moving forward, both of those factors are likely to shape what comes next.