Steelers’ Broderick Jones Completes Incredible Comeback Eight Months After Career-Threatening Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers‘ offensive tackle Broderick Jones felt the best he ever had in the Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears. However, a serious injury during the game turned out to end his season and put him out of action for eight months. This was the first big injury of his career, and he had to even sit out three months without any physical activity. Having gone through rehab and work throughout the offseason, the player has finally been cleared for action.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“After the [Chicago Bears] game, I felt fine,” Jones said on Thursday. “I went in the next day, and I was telling [head athletic trainer Gabe Amponsah], this is the best I ever felt after a game. And he was like, ‘I don’t know how because you’re done.’ I’m like, ‘What?'”

ADVERTISEMENT

The injury in a Week 12 matchup happened in the fourth quarter, when Jones was pass-protecting on a passing play, and Bears’ defensive end Dominique Robinson tried to leap into the throwing lane to disrupt Mason Rudolph’s pass. As Robinson came back down, Jones hit his head in the DE’s chest. In the process, however, Robinson’s hands made contact with the back of Jones’ helmet/head, forcing Jones’ neck downward while the Steelers’ OL was still upright in his blocking stance.

At first, the Steelers announced that Jones was being evaluated for a stinger, and he was ruled questionable to return. However, additional medical testing revealed the injury was far more serious, and Jones underwent a spinal fusion surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although it proved to be a serious injury, the fourth-year offensive tackle came in support of Robinson, who was involved in the play that led to the injury.

“We’re all out there playing football at the end of the day,” Jones said. “I’m not saying it was a dirty play or anything. I just feel like he wanted to make a football play, and it was just wrong place at the wrong time type scenario. I got to be better having my hands up, not shooting forward, leaning and stuff like that to prevent things like that. But it’s football, it’s a physical game, so those things are bound to happen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 02: Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones 77 looks on during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Pittsburgh Steelers on November 02, 2025 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 02 Colts at Steelers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25110224665

Broderick Jones’ recovery has been a rollercoaster

While Broderick Jones couldn’t work out during the offseason, there was optimism earlier about his healthy return by training camp, as Jones was participating in voluntary offseason workouts. However, just before the 2026 NFL draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jones had suffered a setback in his neck and was scheduled to be examined later that week.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, it was unclear whether Jones would even be available for training camp. However, the 25-year-old put in the work and made it to camp. “He’s in a good place and he’s been cleared to go,” general manager Omar Khan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the two practices, Jones has taken the reps with the second-team offensive line at both left and right tackle. However, he has always been a starter for the Steelers, and the expectation is that he makes his way back there soon. The player is certainly leaving no stone unturned in putting the work in to make the comeback.

“I’m still working through it,” Jones said, adding that he currently weighs 300 pounds but would like to weigh 310-315. “I wouldn’t say I’m where I want to be at. Just trying to get back in shape and putting the weight back on in the right places.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike McCarthy and the Steelers, however, made several adjustments along the offensive line in response to Broderick Jones’ injury. With Jones’ status uncertain to start right away, Pittsburgh shifted Troy Fautanu to left tackle, where he is expected to start this season. The team has yet to settle on a starting right tackle, with Jones, Dylan Cook, and rookie Max Iheanachor all remaining in the mix for the job.