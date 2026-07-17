“Can’t Just Be Nonchalant”: Ex-Steelers Star Sends Clear Message to Aaron Rodgers Before “Last Rodeo”

Just a few days ago, Aaron Rodgers shared a series of photos with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates, including DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr., Pat Freiermuth, Roman Wilson, Mason Rudolph, and Ben Skowronek. The caption, however, carried plenty of weight: “Last Rodeo.” The legendary QB has already announced that the upcoming season would be his one in the NFL.

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That’s part of the reason the 42-year-old has been spending time with his teammates ahead of the start of training camp. At the same time, though, expectations remain high. With Rodgers returning for a second season in Pittsburgh and reuniting with Mike McCarthy, his head coach in Green Bay, there’s pressure to finally end the franchise’s playoff drought. However, former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell believes Rodgers needs to take more accountability if that is to happen.

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“For the Steelers to win, we need a coach and a quarterback to just care, bro,” Bell said in a TikTok video. “I’m telling you, Aaron Rodgers can’t be just nonchalant, bro. And not caring about, ‘I know the tight end was supposed to run an out, he ran an in. We’ll turn around, and fix it next week.’ No, fix it this week, stop saying the same things, fix it now.”

Bell’s criticism appears to stem more from his perception of Rodgers’ demeanor than from any documented comments made by the quarterback. Throughout his career, the four-time MVP has developed a reputation for emphasizing route discipline and accountability publicly. That was evident during his brief stint with the New York Jets and the 2025 season with the Steelers.

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Against the Buffalo Bills in 2024, Buffalo’s cornerback Taron Johnson intercepted Rodgers pass with less than two minutes remaining. After the game, Rodgers cited that receiver Mike Williams, whom he targeted deep down the field, ran a wrong route. A year later, against the same opponent but in Black and Gold, Rodgers led the Steelers to a disappointing 26-7 home loss. And after the game, he made his stance clear on accountability once again.

“Players need to take accountability, myself included. And I will, and I will continue. I’ve got to play better.”

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See, Aaron Rodgers often talks in the future tense here. Le’Veon Bell, however, wants the quarterback to take action immediately rather than leaving it to next week. He now has a stacked WR room with DK Metcalf leading the way. Pittsburgh has also acquired Michael Pittman Jr. and drafted Germie Bernard to bolster the receiver room.

At the same time, Rodgers will once again be playing for an offensive-minded head coach, and this time it’s a familiar face in Mike McCarthy. So, before the four-time MVP eventually hangs up his cleats, it’ll be interesting to see how he embraces his leadership role and whether he can finally deliver a playoff win for Pittsburgh.